Ben August To Pen David Permut & Walden Media Movie About Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, Only Female Medal Of Honor Recipient

"I'm George Washington. Let's go start a f*&!ing revolution!" Time to celebrate 'Merica! Netflix dropped an official trailer for the animated comedy America: The Motion Picture, from Matt Thompson (of "Sealab 2021", Frisky Dingo", "Dicktown"). In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. Who will win? No one knows, but you can be sure of one thing: these are not your father's Founding… uh, Fathers. This stars "America's sweethearts" Channing Tatum (as G.W.), Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan (as Paul), Raoul Max Trujillo (as Geronimo), Killer Mike, Andy Samberg, Will Forte, and Simon Pegg (as King James). This looks totally insane in the best of ways. Can't wait to watch this and laugh my ass off.