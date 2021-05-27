newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

In the Heights' Anthony Ramos Recalls Being Told How to Be "More Ethnically Ambiguous"

By Samantha Schnurr
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore he was the star of In The Heights, Anthony Ramos was growing up not far from it. This June, the 29-year-old Hamilton star, raised in Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood, will helm the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Broadway musical, setting him up for the kind of breakout stardom that often comes with a summer blockbuster.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Washington State
City
Hamilton, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Hamilton
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Heights#In The Heights#The Hollywood Reporter#Film Star#La Vega#Bushwick#Heights Anthony Ramos#Usnavi De La Vega Marks#Puerto Rican#American Standard#Thr#Latino Characters#Broadway#Theater#Film Adaptation#Breakout Stardom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesHollywood Reporter

In the Heights

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In the Heights’: Film Review. The musical that put 'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda on the map gets splashy big-screen treatment from director Jon M. Chu, with an ensemble cast led by Anthony Ramos and Corey Hawkins. Gold House Partners With NALIP to Launch #LatinxGoldOpen Theater Buyout Movement. When...
Entertainmenttheatermania

5 Musicals to Watch on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is when we honor and mourn the American military personnel who have died in the line of duty. Here are five musicals that recognize their sacrifice — all available to watch from the comfort of your own home. I know, I know ... you don't need a special...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ahead Of In The Heights, Anthony Ramos' 6 Best Hamilton Song Moments

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Last summer, the Disney+ release of Hamilton livened up the season dry with blockbusters during quarantine. This year, the stylings of Lin-Manuel Miranda will return to the forefront, with In The Heights coming to streaming and theaters next month. It stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi de la Vega, a first generation Dominican-American bodega owner in Washington Heights. Before we experience Jon M. Chu’s huge movie musical, let’s go back over Ramos' best moments in Hamilton.
MoviesGeekTyrant

IN THE HEIGHTS Featurette Talks About the Heart of the Story and Its Universality

A new featurette has been released for the musical film adaptation of In the Heights, based on the Broadway musical that was created by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes. The clip features some behind-the-scenes looks at the massive dance numbers that were created for the film, and what is at the heart of the story for many of the actors in the movie.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

Review: ‘In the Heights’ is the Joyous Celebration We Deserve Right Now

In the Heights is the summer movie we all need, especially at this time when we’re coming off such a rotten year. The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning 2008 Broadway musical is a joyous, life-affirming celebration. The uplifting musical’s a cinematic treat for the eyes, ears, and soul.
Theater & DanceMTV

Anthony Ramos Sings 'Carnaval Del Barrio'

Turn up the stage lights and get a glimpse of what life is like in Washington Heights in an exclusive new clip from the upcoming film adaptation of the beloved Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights. The one-minute exclusive clip, which premiered at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards...
MoviesSFGate

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Will Anthony Ramos Get a Boost From 'In the Heights' for the Emmys?

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit. Visit each individual category, according to the awards show from. AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: This race does not have as deep a bench as its female counterparts, but it is exciting nonetheless. The actors in contention here are mostly multi-nominated and previously awarded at the Emmys, now seeking another touch of the gold statue. Anthony Ramos seems to be one of the few potential first-timers for his work in HBO’s “In Treatment.” With the critical acclaim he’s receiving for his electric turn in Jon M. Chu’s musical adaptation of “In the Heights,” which will release one week before the opening of nominations-round voting, he could find himself becoming one of the top contenders for the prize. Ramos would be just the fifth Latino actor to be nominated in this category in the 73 years of the Emmys. Edward James Olmos, who is one of those five previously nominated (and awarded for “Miami Vice” in 1985), could be a dark horse entry for his work on “Mayans M.C.,” along with many others from the FX show’s diverse ensemble.
MoviesPosted by
People

Watch Emma Stone Nail Steve Martin's Planes, Trains and Automobiles Expletive-Filled Monologue

Emma Stone's newest role in Cruella may not exactly be in the slapstick-comedy sphere, but the Oscar-winning actress has just proven that her funny bone is still fully intact. The actress — who made her silver-screen debut in 2007's Superbad — flexed her comedic chops Thursday night during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, perfectly reciting the iconic monologue that Neal Page (Steve Martin) unleashes in the 1987 holiday classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles.
CelebritiesCharlotteObserver.com

‘Cruella’ co-star Paul Walter Hauser’s belief in himself is contagious

Rave reviews are nothing new for Paul Walter Hauser. He's been receiving them since high school, when his school newspaper's theater critic was, well, Paul Walter Hauser. "I would literally review our school plays, even if I was in them, which is terrible," says the actor, who hails from Saginaw, Michigan. "I'd do it tongue-in-cheek, stupidly. I would be like, 'there's this great actor named Paul Hauser in this play, and he really steals the show!'"
Celebritiesfloydct.com

Dax Shepard recalls being banned from talk show

Dax Shepard was banned from a talk show after a "disaster" interview. The 46-year-old actor appeared on 'CONAN' in 2004 in the middle of his addiction and he ended up doing the pre-interview in a blackout and having to be "shaken awake" by a security guard. He said: "Professionally, the...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

John Hughes

Hollywood Flashback: Glenn Close First Brought Cruella de Vil to Life in 1996. Disney’s Emma Stone-starring Cruella — in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on May 28 — will be the third live-action spinoff of the 1961 animated classic, One Hundred and One Dalmatians…. Emma Stone Nails Steve Martin’s...
MoviesPopculture

Emily Blunt Tells the Embarrassing Reason She Was Asked to Redo 'Devil Wears Prada' Audition

It's almost impossible to imagine the Devil Wears Prada without Emily Blunt, but the actress shares she almost didn't make the cut. During her appearance on The Late Late Show on Thursday (May 27), Blunt talked a bit about the famous movie since the film's 15th anniversary is around the corner. She revealed that the audition process was a bit tougher than she was originally prepared for. "I remember being in L.A. for pilot season—or something terrifying like that—and I went and met with Fox Studios, and I was reading for this other project," Blunt told host James Corden. "And just they randomly said, 'Oh, we've got this Devil Wears Prada movie—you want to read for this movie?' And I was like, 'Yeah, sure.'"
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kate Winslet Recalls Nerves On First Avatar 2 Set Day And What James Cameron Told Her

Kate Winslet is no stranger to working with James Cameron as a director. She was nominated for an Oscar for her work in Titanic, but that didn't exactly prepare for the experience of working on the Avatar sequels. The actress admits she was a bit nervous when she walked onto the set of Avatar 2. While it had been the better part of a decade since the first movie, it seems Winslet still felt like the new kid as one of those who had not been part of the original blockbuster. To at least some degree those nerves were warranted, and luckily Cameron helped by speaking with the actress.
Celebritiesnaijaonpoint.com

DJ Cuppy Laments After Being Told To Pay $3,636.36 For A Portrait Of Herself

Billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to lament over the amount of money an artist charged her for a portrait of herself. Photo of a beautiful portrait of the popular Nigerian singer drawn by an artist found its way to the internet and on sighting it she fell in love with the piece of art and shared it on her Insta-stories.