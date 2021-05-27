In the Heights' Anthony Ramos Recalls Being Told How to Be "More Ethnically Ambiguous"

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit. Visit each individual category, according to the awards show from. AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: This race does not have as deep a bench as its female counterparts, but it is exciting nonetheless. The actors in contention here are mostly multi-nominated and previously awarded at the Emmys, now seeking another touch of the gold statue. Anthony Ramos seems to be one of the few potential first-timers for his work in HBO’s “In Treatment.” With the critical acclaim he’s receiving for his electric turn in Jon M. Chu’s musical adaptation of “In the Heights,” which will release one week before the opening of nominations-round voting, he could find himself becoming one of the top contenders for the prize. Ramos would be just the fifth Latino actor to be nominated in this category in the 73 years of the Emmys. Edward James Olmos, who is one of those five previously nominated (and awarded for “Miami Vice” in 1985), could be a dark horse entry for his work on “Mayans M.C.,” along with many others from the FX show’s diverse ensemble.