When was the last time you cleaned your makeup brushes or sponges? Crickets. Yeah, well, join the club. I always worry that I'm either going to destroy the texture of my brushes by washing them or that whatever cleanser I put on them is going to wreck havoc on my face by way of zits. But leaving them caked in foundation is also just... nasty. While you don't need to wash your applicators after each use, you should clean them weekly, especially if you're wearing makeup daily, Jo Levy, a professional makeup artist, previously told Shape.