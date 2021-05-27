HFPA Hires Diversity, Ethics, Legal Consultants to Help Meet Reform Goals

Following months of blowback, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has released a new, revised Code of Professional and Ethical Conduct, after the organization approved the guidelines on Thursday. “Our Association was founded under the motto, ‘Unity Without Discrimination of Religion or Race.’ Our dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion, therefore, stems from the founding of our Association, and this Code of Conduct serves to reinforce, expand, and renew that commitment,” they say in the six-page document. “We must act with intention to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, not only among our members and within our Association, but we must become leaders within our journalistic and entertainment communities, so that we encourage and celebrate the authentic, varied voices, experiences and viewpoints of those behind and in front of the screen.”