Ethics

HFPA Hires Diversity, Ethics, Legal Consultants to Help Meet Reform Goals

By Pat Saperstein
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that it has hired a team of experts in diversity, ethics and workplace legal issues to help meet its goal of reforming the organization that votes on the Golden Globes. Two outside law firms were hired on Monday to independently investigate reports made...

EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

HFPA Releases New Code of Conduct for Reforming Golden Globes Organization

The board of Hollywood Foreign Press Association released a statement on Friday afternoon outlining its most recent moves to reform the organization. “As we’ve said before, we are dedicated to transformational reform and are implementing changes as quickly as possible without sacrificing the integrity of the process,” the statement reads, in part. “In the spirit of transparency and accountability, we intend to regularly update the industry and the public on our progress with our timeline, with more details to come in the coming weeks.”
EntertainmentVulture

HFPA Releases Newly Revised Code of Professional and Ethical Conduct

Following months of blowback, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has released a new, revised Code of Professional and Ethical Conduct, after the organization approved the guidelines on Thursday. “Our Association was founded under the motto, ‘Unity Without Discrimination of Religion or Race.’ Our dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion, therefore, stems from the founding of our Association, and this Code of Conduct serves to reinforce, expand, and renew that commitment,” they say in the six-page document. “We must act with intention to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, not only among our members and within our Association, but we must become leaders within our journalistic and entertainment communities, so that we encourage and celebrate the authentic, varied voices, experiences and viewpoints of those behind and in front of the screen.”
EconomyPosted by
Axios

The chief diversity officer hiring frenzy

Fortune 500 firms have been scrambling to hire chief diversity officers in response to racial justice protests in the year since George Floyd's death — but just filling that seat isn't enough. The big picture: Companies' top diversity executives too often lack the power or resources to effect real change,...
TV & Videosdepauliaonline.com

NBC to pull Golden Globes in 2022 over concerns of ethics and diversity

The Golden Globes will take a year off in 2022 due to ethical concerns and a lack of racial diversity on its voting panel. NBC, the network that airs the awards show, announced earlier this month that it would be pulling the show for at least the next year. NBC plans to give the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in charge of the awards time to reexamine its ranks and ethics.
Career Development & Advicehometownstations.com

Business Leaders hearing from consultants about the importance of diversity & inclusion in the workforce

It makes for a healthier and more productive worksite according to local business professionals. They say inclusion and diversity are not that hard to achieve if you understand what it really is. Acceptance and respect of our differences and moving beyond simple tolerance of them. By seeking information, education and training you can use that knowledge to make a systemic change in your company and community.
BusinessLaw.com

The 2021 Diversity Scorecard: Ranking the Legal Industry

The Diversity Scorecard records the average number of full-time-equivalent minority attorneys—Asian-American, Black, Latino or Hispanic, Native American and self-described multiracial attorneys—at Am Law 200 and National Law Journal 250 law firms in the calendar year 2020. Lawyer counts are average full-time-equivalent figures. Partner statistics include both equity and nonequity partners. Nonpartner figures include associates as well as special counsel, of counsel and other staff attorneys. The survey does not include contract attorneys. Lawyers of Middle Eastern heritage are counted as nonminority attorneys for the purposes of this survey.
MinoritiesVice

For Diversity Consultants, the Past Year Has Been a Roller Coaster

On May 25th a reckoning with systemic racism was reignited. It's still here — and so are we. The day after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, protests erupted in the Twin Cities. As weeks passed, an unprecedented wave of demonstrators flooded city streets worldwide in response to police officers killing another innocent Black civilian. Like many watching the events unfold, Janelle Williams Melendrez, the co-founder of (R)EVOLVE Consulting, a diversity, inclusion, and belonging firm focusing on private and public sector clients, recalls processing a spectrum of emotions she describes as “dichotomous.”
Jobsfashionista.com

Nylon Consulting Is Hiring A Social Media Account Manager In New York, NY

Nylon Consulting is a boutique public relations and social media firm headquartered in NYC that works with design brands in the home and lifestyle industries. Our clients are interior designers and product companies that range in size from start ups to heritage luxury brands. We are looking for an Account...
Minoritiesbenefitspro.com

Companies battle worker burnout to meet diversity pledges

(Bloomberg) –Significantly increasing the numbers of Black, Latino and other underrepresented workers means not just bringing in new people, but keeping the ones you have. For employers, that’s going to mean addressing burnout in a way they never have before. At Bain & Co., one of 40 companies that has...
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Oscar body slows growth of new members but reaffirms diversity goals

The drive to expand the number of film professionals who vote on the annual Oscar winners will slow down in 2021 after several years of rapid growth aimed at increasing diversity, the Film Academy said on Wednesday. In the past few years, some 800-950 actors, directors, cinematographer's, producers and other...
Economytalkingbiznews.com

Senior editor Oster is departing Adweek

Erik Oster, a senior editor, agencies at Adweek, is leaving the publication on June 1. He had recently been promoted to the new position. Previously, he held the post of senior staff writer. Oster has been with Adweek for 5 years, joining as a staff writer. “More to come when...
Businessyorkpedia.com

Legal Industry Veteran and Best-Selling Author Norman Bacal Joins Kaitongo’s Advisory Board

Former Bay Street titan joins Kaitongo to empower firms and lawyers to build meaningful, client-centric relationships through the power of content. (YorkPedia Editorial):- Toronto, Ontario May 31, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Kaitongo Inc., a legal intelligence platform that offers lawyers access to carefully curated, sector- and client-focused insights, appoints industry veteran, Norman Bacal to its advisory board.
EntertainmentSFGate

Entertainmentseattlepi.com

EntertainmentGreenwichTime

