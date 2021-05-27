newsbreak-logo
Texas State

Texas hits new milestone in pandemic recovery with lowest COVID hospitalizations in nearly a year

By Robert Downen
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of Texans hospitalized for COVID-19 this week hit its lowest mark in nearly year a year, the latest sign that the state has turned a corner from the pandemic. According to the state Department of State Health Services, 1,962 people were in hospitals due to the virus as of Wednesday.

