newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Lori Vallow Daybell declared not fit for trial as new charges submitted in Arizona

By CBS2 News Staff
WOLF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREXBURG, Idaho (CBS2) — An order was filed on Thursday declaring Lori Vallow Daybell not fit for trial just as new charges were submitted against her in Arizona. "What that signals to me, although it doesn’t state directly, is that she was having some problem in communication with her own defense lawyers," David Leroy, a Boise attorney, said. "Perhaps about the historic facts of the case, perhaps about the current situation of what's going on in the courtroom."

fox56.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Idaho State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Vallow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Mental Health#Trial Court#Trial Lawyers#Court Hearing#County Court#State Court#Defendant#Fox 10#Court Documents#Defense Lawyers#Counsel#Idaho Psychologist#Determination#Competency#Boise#Communication#Ethical Issues#Hold#Restorative Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Fremont County, IDeastidahonews.com

Daybell attorney withdraws subpoena against EastIdahoNews.com reporter

IDAHO FALLS — A subpoena filed against EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton has been withdrawn by John Prior, the defense attorney representing Chad Daybell. The subpoena, which was filed in early May, had commanded Eaton to appear in a Fremont County courtroom for a hearing ostensibly to discuss changing the venue of the Chad and Lori Daybell court cases.
Rexburg, IDKHOU

Lori Vallow declared mentally incompetent to stand trial

REXBURG, Idaho — An Idaho woman accused of killing her two children has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial in the case. The orders to halt all criminal proceedings against Lori Vallow were issued Thursday by Judge Steven Boyce. Boyce's ruling came after Vallow was examined by a licensed clinical psychologist.
Violent Crimesfox35orlando.com

Chandler PD submits murder charge against Lori Vallow

PHOENIX - Chandler Police submitted an investigation into Lori Vallow regarding the death of Charles Vallow to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on April 1. The charge is conspiracy to commit first degree murder. The charging decision will be up to MCAO. This comes after Vallow and her husband Chad...
Books & Literaturerexburgstandardjournal.com

Three new books about Lori Vallow-Daybell published on Amazon

First the Lifetime Network announces its “Doomsday Mom” movie about alleged murderer Lori Vallow-Daybell to be broadcast, and now comes three new books about her just days after she was charged with murder and grand theft. Vallow-Daybell has been charged with murdering her two children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and J.J....
Idaho Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Lori Vallow declared indigent by judge

IDAHO FALLS — The district judge in Lori Vallow’s case declared her indigent Friday, meaning she is no longer able to afford her attorney. District Judge Steven Boyce cited Idaho Code 19-854 in his order, which states that a judge can declare a defendant indigent if they cannot afford to pay for an attorney to represent them. Defendants are typically declared indigent near the beginning of court proceedings so that they may apply for a public defender paid by the county government.
Idaho StateKPLC TV

Woodcocks in Idaho when Lori Vallow Daybell found unfit for trial

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The grandparents of J.J. Vallow are disappointed the case against Lori Vallow Daybell is basically on hold until competency issues are resolved. But they do expect the case to move forward. A judge found her unfit to stand trial after the defense had her evaluated. But the prosecution contests the finding of incompetency and will have her examined by their expert.
Arizona Statekmvt

Arizona charge sought for woman accused in Idaho killings

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a woman charged in Idaho with murder in the deaths of her two children should face an additional charge in Arizona in her estranged husband’s killing. Investigators recommended a conspiracy to commit murder charge against Lori Vallow Daybell in Charles Vallow’s death. He was killed...
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

The History Of The Death Penalty In Idaho

With Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell's fate hanging in the balance, we take a look at the history of the death penalty in Idaho. Is it likely for these two?. After the news of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell's indictment this week, the discussion of the death penalty has made the rounds, including from J.J. Vallow's grandparents. The Idaho State Journal reported that Larry and Kay Woodcock said, "We absolutely want capital punishment, absolutely". This made me wonder... How common is the death penalty in Idaho? Well, if Vallow and Daybell ended up receiving the death penalty, they would be just the 4th and 5th people to die from it in Idaho since capital punishment was reinstated back in 1976. In that time, there were three people who died by execution, specifically by lethal injection; Keith Eugene Wells in 1994, Paul Ezhra Rhoades in 2011 and Richard Albert Leavitt in 2012.