Lori Vallow Daybell declared not fit for trial as new charges submitted in Arizona

With Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell's fate hanging in the balance, we take a look at the history of the death penalty in Idaho. Is it likely for these two?. After the news of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell's indictment this week, the discussion of the death penalty has made the rounds, including from J.J. Vallow's grandparents. The Idaho State Journal reported that Larry and Kay Woodcock said, "We absolutely want capital punishment, absolutely". This made me wonder... How common is the death penalty in Idaho? Well, if Vallow and Daybell ended up receiving the death penalty, they would be just the 4th and 5th people to die from it in Idaho since capital punishment was reinstated back in 1976. In that time, there were three people who died by execution, specifically by lethal injection; Keith Eugene Wells in 1994, Paul Ezhra Rhoades in 2011 and Richard Albert Leavitt in 2012.