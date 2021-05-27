newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

How Brands Can Help Reshape Post-COVID Public Life to Maximize People, Planet Health

By Tom Idle Image: William, Mary College Sponsored Content
sustainablebrands.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent webinar, representatives from PepsiCo, Vail Resorts and William & Mary shared lessons learned from preparing for our 'next normal.'. The world’s public spaces are slowly reopening in the wake of Coronavirus. During national lockdowns, which have brought the world to a standstill, the places we know and love — from schools and leisure complexes to shopping malls and town squares — have undergone significant transformation. Businesses have battled hard in the past 12 months to comply with government guidelines and ensure the safety of customers.

sustainablebrands.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Safety#Lessons Learned#Signage#Focus Brands#Global Health#Sustainable Development#Business Development#Online Businesses#Planet Health And#Post Covid 19 World#Sodastream Professional#Sustainable Brands#Member Engagement#Covid#William Mary College#Pepsico Foodservice#People Health#Brand Development#Shared Brand Values
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthjingdaily.com

3 Critical Ways To Jumpstart Your Luxury Brand Post-COVID-19

Added Luxury Value (ALV) is the main luxury brand driver and helps to explain why true luxury brands provide extreme value. As such, it’s important for a brand to continuously reassess its value creation model to determine if it truly creates extreme value. One of the most obvious signs that...
Retailthefashionlaw.com

From Luxury Stalwarts to Millennial Makeup Brands, How Companies Are Catering to Post-COVID Consumers

One of the questions that has been looming since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the temporary shut-down of countless brick-and-mortar outposts, and brands rushed to cater to consumers by way of e-commerce operations is what retail will look like once lockdown rules fade and consumers are able to freely shop in brick-and-mortar stores again. To date, the overarching consensus has been that if brands want to tempt consumers back into their physical outposts (and most do, given that in-store purchases lead to fewer returns and more impulse buying), they will have to do things differently than they did pre-pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

How HR chiefs can help their organizations thrive in the post-pandemic future

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. To say that chief human resources officers (CHROs) have been busy in the COVID-19 era would be an understatement. Now, more than ever, they are central to how companies reimagine their personnel practices to build organizational resilience and drive value.
Economycleanlink.com

Consumers Wants Brands To Prioritize People, The Planet

A study released on May 20 found that 86 percent of people want businesses to do their part in putting people and the planet ahead of profits. Conducted by Wunderman Thompson, which helps organizations identify consumer behaviors, trends, and shifts, the study included 4,000 adults, 18 and older, in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, and Brazil.
Marketseuromonitor.com

How Consumer Segmentation Can Help Brands Navigate the Changing Consumer Landscape

In an ever-changing political, social and online world, it is vital for companies to align themselves to consumer values and lifestyles to be successful. Consumer segmentation can be a powerful tool to help brands better understand and appeal to their target market. For companies with an initial idea of their target customers, pre-collected consumer survey data can be a useful starting point to quantify the size of target segments, and better understand the difference in consumer thoughts and behaviours.
IndustryPosted by
Forbes

How Life Is Sweet Brands Is Challenging The Candy Industry

Even the biggest names in business were built from small beginnings. By taking calculated risks and doubling down at the right times, companies like Mars Wrigley and Ferrero Group have become the largest confectionery businesses in the world. But new and emerging brands are proving that there’s still room for new players. Jon Nielsen is co-president of Life is Sweet Brands, who lays claim to up-and-coming confectionery brands like Béquet Caramel and is breathing new life into nostalgic confectionery brands like Candy Buttons. I sat down with Jon to learn more about his family’s journey in candy, what it takes to build a brand, and how they’re differentiating in a massive industry.
IndustryPackaging Digest

6 Creative Packaging Approaches to Meet Sustainability Goals

More brands are experimenting with packaging formats and researching packaging approaches to be more sustainable. And consumer perceptions of packaging and sustainability are taking a more central role in decision making. It is not just consumers, and the companies, who are starting to demand a closer look at sustainability when...
InternetAdWeek

Helping Protect Brands and People From Problematic Content Online

As the internet has evolved to incorporate more networks and devices, people everywhere have benefited from greater connection and access to information. But some of the same problems that have concerned humanity throughout history—including hate speech and misinformation—have also taken form online. Fortunately, artificial intelligence is evolving to address these...
Economyssir.org

How European Governments Can Help Spur Innovations for the Public Good

In a world on fire, in the grips of a global health pandemic and social crisis, and at the brim of a steep economic downfall, we all agree on the need for innovation, to help us rebound, recover, and rebuild. Not just for-profit innovation that comes from dedicated research labs, however: we need the kind of innovation that reconciles economic value creation with social value creation and that comes to light through spontaneous, voluntary, often uncoordinated joint search by individuals, groups, or organizations. We need the employees who think up an app that empowers their peers to access the right level of mental health support at (tele)work; we need the industry experts who search for and set new international standards; we need the coop members who search for new farm practices in the fight against crop disease; and we need the community associations that search for new ways to improve access to essential health information and health care services to the poor.
HealthFuturity

Nature can boost health of people in cities

Your local city park may improve your health, according to a new study. The research shows how access to nature in cities increases physical activity, and therefore, overall health. Lack of physical activity in the US results in $117 billion a year in related health care costs and leads to...
Los Angeles, CAinfluencive.com

How Apparel Brands in Los Angeles Can Use Billboards Post-Pandemic

Many businesses are still facing the impact of the last year and the global pandemic. Things are returning to normal, which means that companies will be rebounding and ramping up advertising efforts. One form of advertising that apparel brands in LA should consider is billboards. Here are some of the best ways for apparel brands to use billboards for advertisements.
Jobstheiet.org

How can local authorities play a role in helping train and equip people with the skills their region needs?

Jobs will be impacted by the rapid growth of new technologies transforming manual processes and generating new ones that derive economic growth. Industry and government need to adapt to the changing nature of work by focusing on training people for the jobs of tomorrow. We published a guide, Addressing the STEM skills shortage challenge, to help local authorities facilitate regional skills demand and supply. To deliver solutions that address the UK's skills gap and diversity issues, we've made a variety of recommendations for local authorities and central government. Read our guide, let us know your thoughts and ask any questions below by logging in to your IET Community account.
Workoutstheptdc.com

[The Best] How Fit Pros Can Adapt to a Post-COVID World, and More

Want to put great fitness content on our radar? Post on Facebook and include #PTDCBestSubmission. Over the past year, we’ve all been having the same conversation: How do we, as personal trainers and gym owners, adapt to a COVID world?. This week, we finally start having the next discussion: How...
Computer ScienceThrive Global

Mamta Suri: “Don’t compare”

Don’t compare: Everyone’s life is different and what you see is not the whole truth especially on social media. So do not compare your success, challenges, efforts or ability to cope from setbacks with others. Take pride in the fact that you’re unique and there’s no one else like you.
EnvironmentCMSWire

4 Ways Sustainability Affects the Customer Experience

Corporate Social Responsibility has taken on a greater role in the past year, as customers expect the brands they do business with to share their own values and ideals. As more people come to recognize the damage that humans have done to the earth, sustainability has become a hot-button issue. When sustainability becomes part of a brand’s culture, it becomes a point of differentiation, a core value, and it has a large impact on the way customers (and employees) perceive the brand. This article will look at the different ways that sustainability impacts the customer experience.
Skin Carecoveteur.com

How Blue Beauty Is Helping to Save Our Planet’s Future

We're almost certain you've heard this before, but let us reiterate a terrifying fact: There could be more plastic than there are fish in the ocean by 2050. This includes plastic water bottles, plastic shopping bags, and, of course, plastic household packaging that individuals use on a daily basis. As beautiful as the beauty industry is, it is also alarmingly vile in its packaging production. According to Allure, over 7.9 billion units of rigid plastic were produced in the U.S. for beauty products alone in 2018. Yes, that is *billion,* with a B, units of plastic packaging made in a single year. Given that plastic can take anywhere from 20 to 500 years to decompose, most of those plastic bottles are still intact, floating around the ocean waiting to degrade. In fact, that takeaway cold-brew cup with its plastic straw that you had two years ago is also still alive today, taking up space amongst the coral reefs and the marine life living there.