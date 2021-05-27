How Brands Can Help Reshape Post-COVID Public Life to Maximize People, Planet Health

In a world on fire, in the grips of a global health pandemic and social crisis, and at the brim of a steep economic downfall, we all agree on the need for innovation, to help us rebound, recover, and rebuild. Not just for-profit innovation that comes from dedicated research labs, however: we need the kind of innovation that reconciles economic value creation with social value creation and that comes to light through spontaneous, voluntary, often uncoordinated joint search by individuals, groups, or organizations. We need the employees who think up an app that empowers their peers to access the right level of mental health support at (tele)work; we need the industry experts who search for and set new international standards; we need the coop members who search for new farm practices in the fight against crop disease; and we need the community associations that search for new ways to improve access to essential health information and health care services to the poor.