An infant and an adult had serious injuries in a single-vehicle roll-over accident Friday evening in Sullivan County. State Troopers report the accident happened about 8:45 pm as 33-year-old David Knotts of Versailles was northbound on Missouri 139, south of Humphreys. He ran off the road and his vehicle overturned. The driver was not wearing a safety belt and had serious injuries when he was ejected from the vehicle; he was taken to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City. The other occupants of the vehicle were properly restrained. An infant boy also had serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. A one-year-old child had minor injuries and a 34-year-old woman, Jennifer Knotts, had moderate injuries and were both taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment.