If you thought the city of Chicago was excited about the prospects of Justin Fields playing quarterback for the Bears, this will only entrench that thought even more. According to a Twitter graphic from FOX NFL, Fields has three of the top-five selling jerseys in the league currently. Three? Yes, you heard that right. There are several different versions of the No. 1 jersey flying off the shelves. There’s the all-orange one, the blue one, and the white road jersey listed as the No.’s three, four, and five ranked selling jersey right now.