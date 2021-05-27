Announcement of the AGM

newsbreak-logo
OBRASCON HUARTE LAIN, S.A. Announcement of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting. The Board of Directors of OBRASCON HUARTE LAIN, S.A., in its meeting of 26th May 2021 agreed to call the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting to be held only telematically, this means without physical attendance of shareholders, representatives or guests next 28th June 2021 at 12:30h at first call and in the absence of the statutory quorum, next 29th June 2021 at the same time and place at second call. Subject to legal provisions, the General Meeting will be considered as seated at the registered address located in Madrid, at Paseo de la Castellana, número 259-D, Torrespacio. The agenda of the General Meeting will be as follows:

BusinessGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

BellRock Brands Announces Update on Delay in Filing Financial Statements

DENVER, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") multi-state operator, is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for financial year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to complete the Annual Filings, which it expects to file by June 14, 2021. In the interim, the Management Cease Trade Order granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 3, 2021 remains in place.
Businessenvironmental-expert.com

Enviro Hold AGM

The Annual General Meeting of Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) was held on May 20, 2021. Due to the risk of the spread of COVID-19 and the authorities’ regulations/advice on avoiding gatherings, the general meeting was held without physical presence, by shareholders exercising their voting rights only by postal voting.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Result of Subscription

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's announcement released at 18:01 BST on 25 May 2021, the Bookbuild closed at 17:00 BST on 27 May 2021 and the Company has conditionally raised gross proceeds of £2,350,000 through the successful Subscription for 67,142,857 of new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ('New Ordinary Shares') at a price of 3.5p per share (the 'Fundraise').
MarketsLife Style Extra

Asda Investor Site Launched

Bellis Finco plc and Bellis Acquisition Company plc announce that they have launched an Intralinks Investor site which can accessed at https://services.intralinks.com/login/. Registration for holders of Bellis Finco and Bellis Acquisition Company's bonds, bona fide prospective investors in the bonds, bona fide market makers in the bonds and bona fide securities analysts is available by sending an e-mail to investorrelations@asda.co.uk.
Industrybirminghamnews.net

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Posting of Annual Report & Notice of Annual General Meeting. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group, confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020, the Notice of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and a Form of Proxy were posted to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website: https://hemogenyx.com/investors/annual-and-half-year-reports.
MarketsShareCast

Result of AGM

The resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (the "Company") held earlier today were passed by the requisite majority by poll. The results are set out below:. STATEMENT OF POLL. RESOLUTION. VOTES FOR. %. VOTES AGAINST. %. VOTES CAST. % of ISC. VOTED. VOTES WITHHELD.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Tekcapital Plc Belluscura Plc IPO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK, OTCQB: TEKCF), the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating valuable products from investing in university technologies that can improve quality of life, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Belluscura plc has been admitted to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and will commence trading today. Its ordinary shares trade on the AIM market under ticker AIM: BELL.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Quilter Regulatory News (QLT)

Quilter plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 7 pence each from J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited. Date of purchase:. 28 May 2021. Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:. 258,685. Price paid per Company share purchase:. 3,033.54 cents. The...
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Equity

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc ("the Company") announces that it has issued 70,000 new ordinary shares of 5p each under its block listing facility at a price of 495 pence per share on 28 May 2021. Following this share issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 106,599,651...
Businesshomecaremag.com

Belluscura Starts Trading on U.K. Alternative Investment Market

LONDON, U.K. & PLANO, Texas (May 28, 2021)—Belluscura plc, a medical device developer focused on lightweight and portable oxygen enrichment technology, announced that admission to trading on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) will take place, and dealings will commence at 8:00 a.m. today under the ticker BELL and ISIN GB00BD3B8Z11. AIM is a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Jpmorg.m.g. Regulatory News (JPE)

In conformity with the Transparency Directive, the Company announces that as at 28th May 2021 the Company's share capital consists of:. In accordance with Article 9 of the Company's Articles of Association, the number of voting rights per shareholder is equal to the relevant Share Voting Number for the respective class of share held, multiplied by the number of shares of that class held by the holder of that class of share.
MarketsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Quilter plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 7 pence each from J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited. Date of purchase:. 28 May 2021. Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:. 258,685. Price paid per Company share purchase:. 3,033.54 cents. The...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Hunter Technology Elects New Director Ben McQuhae and Announces AGM & Q1 Results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the election of its new directors and its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and Q1 results.
Businesspropertyindustryeye.com

The Property Franchise Group to hold AGM on 15 June 2021

The Property Franchise Group, one of the UK’s largest property franchises, will hold its Annual General Meeting at 11am on Tuesday 15th June 2021. TPFG’s ‘Notice of AGM and Posting of Annual Report and Accounts’ states:. ‘The health of the Company’s shareholders and its employees is of paramount importance to...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Notice of AGM

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the CompanyRegistered No: 93546Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658. NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS. In accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.1 the Company has submitted notices of the Company’s and Fund’s AGMs to be held...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Seaspan Announces Approval Of Prospectus

LONDON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (ATCO) , today announced that the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Finanstilsynet) has approved a Base Prospectus dated May 4, 2021. Final Terms dated May 6, 2021 have been prepared in connection with the bond issues by Seaspan with ISIN NO0010920952 and ISIN NO0010981939, respectively (collectively, the "Final Terms").
Financial ReportsSentinel

Board of Directors announces dividend

Scott E. Fritz, President and CEO announced that on May 11, 2021, the Board of Directors of the First Community Financial Corporation, the parent company of Pennian Bank, declared a quarterly regular cash dividend of $0.14 per share. The cash dividends will be paid on June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record June 18, 2021.
EconomyShareCast

Update on our AGM

This is an update on the arrangements for Lloyds Banking Group plc's Annual General Meeting (the 'AGM') in Edinburgh on Thursday 20 May 2021 at 11am. The Scottish government has now published details of the COVID-19 restrictions and most of Scotland (including Edinburgh) is now in protection level 2. This means that we are now able to accommodate up to 100 shareholders at the AGM, subject to social distancing and other safety requirements.
Softwareinsurancebusinessmag.com

Zywave announces latest acquisition

Insurtech provider Zywave has acquired Modgic, an Oregon-based provider of workers’ compensation and mod analysis software for the commercial insurance industry. “The acquisition of Modgic is an exciting step as Zywave continues to consolidate the insurtech marketplace and expands its footprint, both in the US and internationally,” said Jason Liu, CEO of Zywave. “By combining the best aspects of the two solutions together, we look forward to bringing a superior product to our shared customers.”
BusinessBusiness Insider

Twitter Adjourns AGM On Board Declassification Proposal

(RTTNews) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) announced adjournment of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders with respect to board declassification proposal. The Annual Meeting will be reconvened on June 24, 2021. Twitter noted that Thursday it convened its Annual Meeting of Stockholders as scheduled and considered all items of business with the...