Announcement of the AGM

OBRASCON HUARTE LAIN, S.A. Announcement of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting. The Board of Directors of OBRASCON HUARTE LAIN, S.A., in its meeting of 26th May 2021 agreed to call the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting to be held only telematically, this means without physical attendance of shareholders, representatives or guests next 28th June 2021 at 12:30h at first call and in the absence of the statutory quorum, next 29th June 2021 at the same time and place at second call. Subject to legal provisions, the General Meeting will be considered as seated at the registered address located in Madrid, at Paseo de la Castellana, número 259-D, Torrespacio. The agenda of the General Meeting will be as follows: