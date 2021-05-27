newsbreak-logo
PA's Path Forward | Town Hall

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
WOLF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania’s Path Forward! What can you expect in the future!. We at FOX56 are airing a special state-wide town hall focusing on the issues we all face as Pennsylvania moves forward after the COVID-19 pandemic. Join us on Wednesday, June 9th at 7pm on FOX56.

