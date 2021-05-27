newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Invesco Ltd.: Form 8.3 - Vectura Group PLC OPD

Life Style Extra
 3 days ago

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) (a) Full name of discloser:Invesco Ltd. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

www.lse.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invesco Ltd#Voting Rights#Currency#Trust Company#Cash Transactions#Public Disclosure#N A N A 2#Philippa Holmes Telephone#Securities#Derivatives Details#Disclosures#Relevant Securities#Derivative Transactions#Securitiesexercise Price#Disclosure#E G Subscription#Key Information#Discloser#Consultation#Dealings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
PLC
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Comerica Bank Invests $212,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Other large investors have also recently modified their...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Impax Asset Management Group’s (IPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

IPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 507.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 119,341 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Yelp worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 487.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,077 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

World Asset Management Inc Sells 335 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 22,195 Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,195 shares during the quarter. Medallion Financial comprises 3.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.74% of Medallion Financial worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,938 Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,238 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Hologic worth $27,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Increases By 159.1%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the April 29th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 122 ($1.59) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shares of VEC stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £947.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vectura Group has a 1-year low of GBX 84.60 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Declines By 59.0%

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BusinessShareCast

TCS Group Holding PLC announces Director retirement

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC announces Director retirement. Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC announces Director retirement. Limassol, Cyprus, 28 May 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) (the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

700 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Several other large...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.