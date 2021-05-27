newsbreak-logo
Lions | Jared Goff earns OTA praise

By FantasyGuru
fantasyguru.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Lions QB Jared Goff was quick to earn praise from head coach Dan Campbell at OTAs. We’re only one week into it — I can tell you this, he throws a pretty ball, that’s for sure,’ Campbell said Thursday, May 27. ‘But I like his mannerisms. I like his command in the huddle. And I would say, man, he’s progressing kind of right where you want him to progress at this point. Again, we’re not in team (drills), we’re doing these walk-throughs. But the first live seven-on-seven yesterday, just watching him throw and some of the things that come out of it — it’s baby steps right now. It’s good to have him here.’

How pre-snap motion helps the NFL's best (and sometimes worst) quarterbacks

How positively impactful can pre-snap motion be for NFL quarterbacks? Consider this: In 2020, when former Bears starter and current Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky had the benefit of pre-snap motion, he completed 81 of 111 passes for 856 yards, 381 air yards, seven touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 101.9, which was the league’s sixth-highest for quarterbacks with at least 100 passing attempts. Without pre-snap motion, Trubisky looked a lot more… well, Trubisky-esque, completing 118 of 186 passes for 1,199 yards, 622 air yards, nine touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a passer rating of 82.3, which put him 30th in the NFL.
NFLNBC Sports

Jared Goff working with Anthony Lynn on Lions’ playbook

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn is working on the team’s playbook with input from new quarterback Jared Goff. “It’s coming together,” Goff said Thursday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I think the to describe it, is the way he described it to us, is multiple with spread principles, and I think it’s going to have a little bit of what they did with [Justin] Herbert and the Chargers and a little bit of what he did in Buffalo. it’s a nice little mixture of it so far, and it’s been good.”
NFLaustinnews.net

An In-depth Look at the 49ers 2021 Opponents

On Wednesday, the league is set to release dates and times for all 272 games slated for the 2021 season, including each of the San Francisco 49ers 17 regular season matchups. NFL owners approved the vote to officially expand regular season games from 16 to 17 beginning this season as part of the new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. With the addition of the 17th game, the 49ers will now add a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals onto their slate of regular season matchups in 2021.
NFLYardbarker

Levi Onwuzurike: 'I Think We're Gonna Do Some Damage'

It’s been nearly two years since Levi Onwuzurike has played in a football game. He opted out of his final season at Washington, erasing any opportunity to get in-game reps in 2020. Despite this, he still was a second-round selection by the Detroit Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft. On...
NFLchatsports.com

Notes: Jared Goff appreciates Lions’ confidence in him at QB

A week after the 2021 NFL Draft, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff offered his thoughts Thursday on the Lions moves, appreciating the fact they trust him behind center. It wasn’t quite clear before the draft whether the Lions would go the quarterback route, selecting a rookie to develop this year as part of the rebuild. Goff said he did get to speak with Lions leadership before the draft on what they had planned. Turns out, at least for now, Goff is the guy.
NFLFresno Bee

Analysis: The 49ers get key prime-time TV slots, but showdowns loom in new schedule

Here’s a first look and our initial thoughts about the 49ers’ 2021 regular season schedule that was released Wednesday. @ Detroit Lions, Sunday 9/12, 10 a.m. PST (FOX) Among the reasons the Rams were not enamored with Jared Goff was his play against the 49ers, who went 4-0 against him and the Rams the last two seasons. Now Goff, whose last start against San Francisco was his worst in 2020, begins his next chapter with the Lions against his former divisional tormentors. Detroit traded Matt Stafford for Goff and L.A.’s next two first-round draft picks, meaning this game will likely be the first for Goff as a bridge quarterback for the Lions’ first-year coach and general manager combo, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. The 49ers are already 7-point favorites, which seems nuts given how emotionally charged Ford Field could be with fans in the building for the first time since 2019.
NFLCBS Sports

Lions' Charlie Taumoepeau: Signs deal with Detroit

Taumoepeau has signed a contract with the Lions, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Taumoepeau has spent time in the Cowboys and Colts organizations but is yet to make a regular-season appearance. Maybe his third time joining a blue and white NFL team will be the charm.
NFLMacomb Daily

Jared Goff: Lions can be 'playoff good' very quickly

New Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is looking forward to the opportunity to try and turn around the fortunes of the organization. With the Los Angeles Rams, he was able to win 11 games when head coach Sean McVay was hired in 2017. The previous season, head coach Jeff Fisher...
NFLMorning Sun

Roundtable: How soon before the Lions make it back to the playoffs?

John Maakaron and Vito Chirco, two members of the Sports Illustrated/All Lions staff, discuss topics surrounding the Lions now that the draft is history and focus turns to the 2021 offseason in this week’s version of Lions’ Roundtable. Was releasing Kerryon Johnson a mistake?. Chirco: No. He was consistently outsnapped...
NFLMLive.com

Detroit Lions to open 2021 season by hosting San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field

ALLEN PARK -- No team has undergone more sweeping change than the Detroit Lions. Now we know when the new regime will make their debut, and even who the opponent will be. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell will open the curtains on a new era of Detroit Lions football by hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 12 at Ford Field, according to ESPN. That game will kick off at 1 p.m. on Fox.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Lions Signing DB Alijah Holder

The Detroit Lions are signing DB Alijah Holder to a contract on Sunday, according to his agent. Holder, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Stanford back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason. Since then,...