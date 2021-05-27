Lions | Jared Goff earns OTA praise
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff was quick to earn praise from head coach Dan Campbell at OTAs. We’re only one week into it — I can tell you this, he throws a pretty ball, that’s for sure,’ Campbell said Thursday, May 27. ‘But I like his mannerisms. I like his command in the huddle. And I would say, man, he’s progressing kind of right where you want him to progress at this point. Again, we’re not in team (drills), we’re doing these walk-throughs. But the first live seven-on-seven yesterday, just watching him throw and some of the things that come out of it — it’s baby steps right now. It’s good to have him here.’www.fantasyguru.com