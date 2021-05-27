newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

Puretech Regulatory News (PRTC)

Life Style Extra
 3 days ago

The Annual General Meeting of PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech Health" or the "Company") was held at 11 a.m. EDT/4 p.m. BST on Thursday, May 27, 2021. All of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were duly passed by the shareholders on a poll. The...

www.lse.co.uk
Businesscryptofinancialtimes.com

Voyager Digital Joins The Blockchain Association

Voyager to Advocate for Crypto Policy and Innovation as a Member of the Blockchain Association. NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ – Voyager Digital Ltd. (“Voyager” or the “Company”) (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), announces its initiation into the Blockchain Association, which is comprised of industry leaders advocating for the innovation and collaboration necessary to support American leadership of the cryptocurrency industry.
Businessdallassun.com

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC announces Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces that the total issued share capital of the Company as at 28 May 2021 consists of 979,749,321 ordinary shares of 1 pence each, none of which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 979,749,321.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Tekcapital Plc Belluscura Plc IPO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK, OTCQB: TEKCF), the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating valuable products from investing in university technologies that can improve quality of life, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Belluscura plc has been admitted to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and will commence trading today. Its ordinary shares trade on the AIM market under ticker AIM: BELL.
Businessdallassun.com

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Result of Subscription

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's announcement released at 18:01 BST on 25 May 2021, the Bookbuild closed at 17:00 BST on 27 May 2021 and the Company has conditionally raised gross proceeds of £2,350,000 through the successful Subscription for 67,142,857 of new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ('New Ordinary Shares') at a price of 3.5p per share (the 'Fundraise').
Businesshomecaremag.com

Belluscura Starts Trading on U.K. Alternative Investment Market

LONDON, U.K. & PLANO, Texas (May 28, 2021)—Belluscura plc, a medical device developer focused on lightweight and portable oxygen enrichment technology, announced that admission to trading on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) will take place, and dealings will commence at 8:00 a.m. today under the ticker BELL and ISIN GB00BD3B8Z11. AIM is a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange.
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Equity

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc ("the Company") announces that it has issued 70,000 new ordinary shares of 5p each under its block listing facility at a price of 495 pence per share on 28 May 2021. Following this share issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 106,599,651...
StocksLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Genedrive (GDR)

("genedrive" or the "Company") Balance of unallocated securities under scheme(s) from previous return:. Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):. Nil. Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Receives Expected Notice From The NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')" (the "SEC Staff Statement"). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entities Own Equity, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV ("the Company") was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Asda Investor Site Launched

Bellis Finco plc and Bellis Acquisition Company plc announce that they have launched an Intralinks Investor site which can accessed at https://services.intralinks.com/login/. Registration for holders of Bellis Finco and Bellis Acquisition Company's bonds, bona fide prospective investors in the bonds, bona fide market makers in the bonds and bona fide securities analysts is available by sending an e-mail to investorrelations@asda.co.uk.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Major shareholder notification "“ BlackRock, Inc.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GN Store Nord A/S hereby announces that on May 28, 2021, pursuant to Section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it received a notification from BlackRock, Inc. stating that on May 27, 2021 BlackRock, Inc. held shares and financial instruments, cf. Section 38 and Sections 39(2)(1) and (2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, representing 4.91% and 0.11%, respectively, (in aggregate 5.02%) of the share capital and voting rights in GN Store Nord A/S.
MarketsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Quilter plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 7 pence each from J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited. Date of purchase:. 28 May 2021. Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:. 258,685. Price paid per Company share purchase:. 3,033.54 cents. The...
MarketsShareCast

Result of AGM

The resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (the "Company") held earlier today were passed by the requisite majority by poll. The results are set out below:. STATEMENT OF POLL. RESOLUTION. VOTES FOR. %. VOTES AGAINST. %. VOTES CAST. % of ISC. VOTED. VOTES WITHHELD.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Majedie Inv. Share News (MAJE)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. U&I Group PLC - property regeneration developer and investor - Reports net asset value per share of 163p as at end of March, down from 232p a year before. Pretax loss widens to GBP86.7 million from GBP58.6 million. "We have made some clinical decisions in many areas of the business, resulting in further development and trading asset impairments. Covid-related market issues further added to us reporting hugely disappointing financial results today. I am absolutely determined that these years of underperformance are now behind us," says Chief Executive Richard Upton.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Daphne Zohar, Founder And CEO Of PureTech, Will Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference On Wednesday, June 2nd At 9:00 AM EST. (Photo: Business Wire)

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that Daphne Zohar, Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2 nd at 9:00 AM EST. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investors.puretechhealth.com/events-presentations.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) and KushCo Announce Completion of a Key Regulatory Condition for Proposed Merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane") (NASDAQ: GNLN), and KushCo Holdings, Inc. (''KushCo'') (OTCQX:KSHB) today announced the expiration of the 30-day waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the "HSR Act") in connection with the previously announced proposed merger (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all remaining conditions in the agreement, including the receipt of all necessary approvals.
StocksLife Style Extra

Abstd Equityinc Share News (ASEI)

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust PLC - aims for growth in capital and income from investments in UK quoted companies of all sizes - Net asset value per share at March 31, end of first half, up 25% to 360.83 pence from 288.02p in September. NAV total return was 29%, compared to FTSE All-Share Index total return of 19%. Pays out 10.4p in dividends for six months, unchanged annually.
Marketsthepaypers.com

LGIM launches ETF for digital payments

UK-based asset manager Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has announced the launch of the L&G Digital Payments ETF (‘the Fund’), which offers investors exposure to digital payment technology’s growth potential. The new fund invests in companies active in the digital payments value chain with a minimum free float market...
Businessmelvillereview.com

Cerberus Business Finance, Llc

Our mission is to supply the highest high quality companies in assist of UNO’s mission through the considerate stewardship of financial, infrastructure, and human assets. We now use Workday for recording all of our financial transactions. Please reach out to any member of our team with any questions you might have. Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia information provider, reaching billions of individuals worldwide every single day. Reuters supplies business, financial, national and worldwide information to professionals via desktop terminals, the world’s media organizations, business events and directly to shoppers.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Hend.eur.focus Share News (HEFT)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Mattioli Woods PLC - UK-based wealth management services provider - Proposes acquisition of Maven, a leading private equity investor in UK SMEs and alternative asset manager for GBP100.0 million. Proposes acquisition of Ludlow Wealth Management, a financial planning business in the North West of England with assets under advice of GBP1.6 billion, for up to GBP43.5 million. Says acquisitions in line with its strategy to "accelerate growth through strategic acquisitions while enhancing organic growth opportunities; adding scale, distribution and product". Says acquisitions are expected to be earnings accretive in the first full year of ownership. Proposes fundraise via share issuance at fixed price of 660 pence per share to raise GBP110 million. Says its is seeing positive investment performance and sustained inflows into the Group's discretionary portfolio management services. Seeing increased client activity and improved billing recoveries in core pension business.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Oxford Biomedica (OXB): Driving Innovation in a Thriving CGT Industry

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Oxford Biomedica (OXB) is one of few global lentiviral vector manufacturers with capacity in a thriving cell and gene therapy industry, and its FY20 results highlight strong operational progress throughout the business. OXB boasts a diversified revenue base; and FY20 benefited from new deals including Juno/BMS covering multiple CAR-T programmes, as well as increased bioprocessing and commercial development activities for several customers including Novartis and the AZN COVID-19 vaccine. Post period, OXB upgraded its financial guidance for the COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with AZN to in excess of £100m by end FY21. In the long term, much value resides in OXB's ability to develop and monetise its own CGT assets, which are progressing towards the clinic. Bolt on acquisitions that complement the pipeline or enhance technology capabilities represent further opportunities. We value OXB at £846m or 1,027p/share.