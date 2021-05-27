newsbreak-logo
The TSA has checked in to its new Springfield headquarters. Here's a look inside.

By Tristan Navera
Washington Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 625,000-square-foot HQ was ready for its 3,000 occupants in August, but the TSA started out with a 25% occupancy cap. More people are on their way.

Washington, DC
