Negroni de Nubes

Punch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreated in collaboration with fellow New York bartenders Tom Macy and Shannon Ponche, the Negroni de Nubes is not your average Negroni variation. Unsmoked mezcal forms the base, leaving room for the delicate flavors of a strawberry-infused Cappelletti-Suze mixture and the botanicals of blanc vermouth to shine through. “It just needed one final touch,” recalls Leanne Favre. “I had the idea to use rice to contribute texture and mouthfeel, drawing inspiration from the starchy texture of horchata.” Stirring the mixture with a few tablespoons of rice acts as an à la minute rice wash that lends texture and “delightful creaminess” to the drink.

punchdrink.com
Ice Cube
