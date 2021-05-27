Negroni de Nubes

It's been a long day, and you're ready to sit down and relax with a nice adult beverage. Do you head to your fridge to grab an ice-cold beer, one of the newly popular hard seltzers, or do you uncork a bottle of red wine and pour yourself a glass? Or maybe, just for tonight, you're looking for something just a bit stronger, so it's off to the liquor store you go, where the aisles are lined with dozens of colorful bottles of booze. There are your classic liquors, like vodka and rum, as well as fancy-looking liqueurs, and being faced with all of them at once might leave you wondering what the difference between the two nearly phonetically identical types of drinks is in the first place.