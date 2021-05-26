The Lasting Impacts of Segregation and Redlining
The impacts of housing discrimination are pernicious and long-lasting. Attention to the impacts of racist policies like redlining has intensified in the wake of the growing racial justice movement, which has gained increased attention since George Floyd’s murder one year ago. In response to increased interest in systemic racism in Indianapolis, we quantify the relationship between these discriminatory policies, recent segregation, and current economic, health, and environmental outcomes. We find historical segregation laws still drive racial segregation in neighborhoods and influence health, economic, and environmental outcomes for residents of those neighborhoods.www.savi.org