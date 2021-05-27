newsbreak-logo
Vistry Grp Regulatory News (VTY)

Life Style Extra
 3 days ago

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. FIL Limited. City of registered office (if applicable) Hamilton. Country of registered office (if applicable) Bermuda. 4. Details...

www.lse.co.uk
Marketsdecrypt.co

UK Bank Starling Bans Crypto Exchange Deposits Due To ‘Suspected Financial Crime’

Starling, a UK digital bank, has barred its customers from sending money to cryptocurrency exchanges. Withdrawals aren’t affected. Other UK banks continue to allow deposits. A British digital bank has temporarily barred its customers from depositing money to cryptocurrency exchanges over concerns about criminal activity. “This is a temporary measure...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Tekcapital Plc Belluscura Plc IPO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK, OTCQB: TEKCF), the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating valuable products from investing in university technologies that can improve quality of life, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Belluscura plc has been admitted to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and will commence trading today. Its ordinary shares trade on the AIM market under ticker AIM: BELL.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Asda Investor Site Launched

Bellis Finco plc and Bellis Acquisition Company plc announce that they have launched an Intralinks Investor site which can accessed at https://services.intralinks.com/login/. Registration for holders of Bellis Finco and Bellis Acquisition Company's bonds, bona fide prospective investors in the bonds, bona fide market makers in the bonds and bona fide securities analysts is available by sending an e-mail to investorrelations@asda.co.uk.
Businesshomecaremag.com

Belluscura Starts Trading on U.K. Alternative Investment Market

LONDON, U.K. & PLANO, Texas (May 28, 2021)—Belluscura plc, a medical device developer focused on lightweight and portable oxygen enrichment technology, announced that admission to trading on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) will take place, and dealings will commence at 8:00 a.m. today under the ticker BELL and ISIN GB00BD3B8Z11. AIM is a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange.
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Equity

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc ("the Company") announces that it has issued 70,000 new ordinary shares of 5p each under its block listing facility at a price of 495 pence per share on 28 May 2021. Following this share issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 106,599,651...
MarketsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Quilter plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 7 pence each from J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited. Date of purchase:. 28 May 2021. Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:. 258,685. Price paid per Company share purchase:. 3,033.54 cents. The...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Majedie Inv. Share News (MAJE)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. U&I Group PLC - property regeneration developer and investor - Reports net asset value per share of 163p as at end of March, down from 232p a year before. Pretax loss widens to GBP86.7 million from GBP58.6 million. "We have made some clinical decisions in many areas of the business, resulting in further development and trading asset impairments. Covid-related market issues further added to us reporting hugely disappointing financial results today. I am absolutely determined that these years of underperformance are now behind us," says Chief Executive Richard Upton.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Hend.eur.focus Share News (HEFT)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Mattioli Woods PLC - UK-based wealth management services provider - Proposes acquisition of Maven, a leading private equity investor in UK SMEs and alternative asset manager for GBP100.0 million. Proposes acquisition of Ludlow Wealth Management, a financial planning business in the North West of England with assets under advice of GBP1.6 billion, for up to GBP43.5 million. Says acquisitions in line with its strategy to "accelerate growth through strategic acquisitions while enhancing organic growth opportunities; adding scale, distribution and product". Says acquisitions are expected to be earnings accretive in the first full year of ownership. Proposes fundraise via share issuance at fixed price of 660 pence per share to raise GBP110 million. Says its is seeing positive investment performance and sustained inflows into the Group's discretionary portfolio management services. Seeing increased client activity and improved billing recoveries in core pension business.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Marwyn Val. Share News (MVI)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC - Strovolos, Cyprus-headquartered financial services firm - Reports total income of EUR136 million in first quarter of 2020, down from EUR145 million a year prior. Swings to pretax profit of EUR19 million from EUR18 million loss. Says the full-year outlook remains uncertain, hinging on the recovery of the tourism industry. "The first quarter of the year has again been a period characterised by on-going pandemic-related disruption. Despite the significant progress made both within Cyprus and globally with the vaccine roll-out programme, the day-to-day operating environment continues to be challenging, and the first quarter saw restrictions remaining in place within Cyprus. As such, our priority during the period has continued to be focused on providing support to our customers, colleagues and community. Although the pace of economic recovery in Cyprus temporarily slowed in the first quarter as result of the restrictions, we have continued to support the country's return to growth, extending EUR487 million of new loans in the period, the strongest quarter in new lending since the pandemic struck a year ago," the bank says. Notes shareholder dissent at AGM, where 42% of shareholders voted against director Maksim Goldman re-election.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Abstd Euro Log. Share News (ASLI)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC - European-focused logistics real estate investor - Posts net asset value peer share at March 31 of 121.6 euro cents, up from 120.1 cents at December 31. Declares first interim dividend of 1.41 cents per share. Portfolio valuation up 1.6% to EUR437.1 million from EUR430.2 million.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Empiric Share News (ESP)

IN BRIEF: Empiric Student Property CEO buys over GBP83,000 in shares. Berenberg upgrades Empiric Student Property to 'buy'. (Sharecast News) - Analysts at Berenberg upgraded real estate investment trust Empiric Student Property from 'hold' to 'buy' on Thursday, stating the group was "geared into the operational recovery". 1 Apr 21...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Baring Emerging Europe Plc Share News (BEE)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC - investment company focused on Europe, Middle East and Africa - Net asset value per share at March 31, end of first half, up 21% to 841.67 pence from 694.70p in September. Share price total return was 24%, compared to 16% from benchmark. Dividend unchanged at 15p per share.
StocksLife Style Extra

Entain Share News (ENT)

PRESS: Entain eyes tilt at unwanted William Hill assets - Bloomberg. LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks lower as Covid-19 cases surge in India. (Sharecast News) - Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has made an improved offer of AUD$3.5bn (£1.95bn) for the wagering and media division of Australia's Tabcorp. 27 Apr 21...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: SEC Charges Promoters In Unregistered Crypto Offering; CipherTrace Debuts Analytics Support For Binance Smart Chain; UK Parliament: Just Five Crypto Firms Have Obtained FCA AML Registration

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday (May 28) that it has filed “an action” against five people, alleging that they marketed an international “global unregistered digital asset securities offering” that brought in more than $2 billion from retail investors, according to a statement. BitConnect harnessed a network of promoters to market and sell securities through its “lending program” between roughly January 2017 and January 2018, according to the statement, which cited the SEC’s complaint.
ElectionsShareCast

Total Voting Rights

As at 27 May 2021, Direct Line Insurance Group plc's issued share capital consisted of 1,350,829,364 ordinary shares of 10 10/11p each. All of these shares carry voting rights of one vote per share. Direct Line Insurance Group plc does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Direct Line Insurance Group plc is 1,350,829,364.
Worldbirminghamnews.net

Oxford Biomedica (OXB): Driving Innovation in a Thriving CGT Industry

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Oxford Biomedica (OXB) is one of few global lentiviral vector manufacturers with capacity in a thriving cell and gene therapy industry, and its FY20 results highlight strong operational progress throughout the business. OXB boasts a diversified revenue base; and FY20 benefited from new deals including Juno/BMS covering multiple CAR-T programmes, as well as increased bioprocessing and commercial development activities for several customers including Novartis and the AZN COVID-19 vaccine. Post period, OXB upgraded its financial guidance for the COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with AZN to in excess of £100m by end FY21. In the long term, much value resides in OXB's ability to develop and monetise its own CGT assets, which are progressing towards the clinic. Bolt on acquisitions that complement the pipeline or enhance technology capabilities represent further opportunities. We value OXB at £846m or 1,027p/share.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vistry Group (VTY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vistry Group (LON: VTY):. 5/18/2021 – Vistry Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Economybbcgossip.com

Crypto firms not meeting AML standards, says UK minister

Cryptocurrency businesses in the United Kingdom have been struggling to meet Anti-Money Laundering standards set by the Financial Conduct Authority, according to a senior official. John Glen, a member of U.K. Parliament and the economic secretary to the Treasury, pointed out major difficulties in the process of registering crypto firms...