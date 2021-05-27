newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

TUI AG Regulatory News (TUI)

Life Style Extra
 3 days ago

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Further progress with TUI's asset-right strategy - SARANJA, S.L., an entity of the RIU-Group takes over 49% minority stake in RIU Hotels S.A. Joint Venture from TUI 27-May-2021 / 18:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

www.lse.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Tui Group#Portfolio Management#Strategic Investments#Portfolio Investments#Operations Management#Uk#Tui Ag Regulatory News#Tui Rrb#The Riu Group#Eu#Eqs Group#Tui Group#Ebitda#The Enterprise Value#Tui Blue#Americas Hazel Chung#Media Relations#Continental Europe#Tui Magic Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Retailbostonnews.net

Third-Party Logistics Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2021: FedEx, Panalpina, DHL

The latest launched report on Global Third-Party Logistics Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Third-Party Logistics. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as Panalpina, DB Schenker Logistics, TNT Express, CH Robinson, DSV, Nippon Express, Kerry Logistics, Ceva Logistics, FedEx Corporation, AmeriCold Logistics, KUEHNE+NAGEL INC., DHL, Geodis, MAERSK, Agility & Yusen Logistics.
Industrybreakingtravelnews.com

TUI Group sells Riu Hotels & Resorts stake for €670m

The Riu family has taken complete ownership of the Riu Hotels & Resorts brand in a deal with TUI Group. The holiday giant had held 49 per cent of the company, but has sold its share for €670 million as it looks to reduce debts built up during the Covid-19 pandemic.
EconomyShareCast

Tui sells Spanish JV stake to cut real estate exposure

TUI AG Reg Shs (Post- 16/12/14)(DI) Tui has agreed to sell its 49% stake in Spain's Riu hotels to its joint venture partner Riu-Group for an initial payment of €540m (£464m) in cash to reduce debt and exposure to real estate. 8,623.33. 16:25 28/05/21. -0.59%. -51.44. €5.03. 19:50 28/05/21. -0.59%
Industrytravelmole.com

TUI sells RUI Hotels stake

TUI is strengthening its long-standing partnership with RUI as it transitions away from property ownership to more hotel management. As part of this focus, the Riu family is taking over TUI's minority share in a previously jointly held real estate portfolio of 19 existing properties and two properties in development.
IndustryTravel Weekly

Tui, Jet2, easyJet unite to tell government ‘Expand the green list’

Aviation and travel bosses have demanded the government expand the green list of destinations at its next review, warning the industry “can’t go through another ruined summer”. The heads of easyJet, Jet2, Tui, Loganair and Manchester Airports Group (MAG) joined forces to denounce the government’s caution after writing to the...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Empiric Share News (ESP)

IN BRIEF: Empiric Student Property CEO buys over GBP83,000 in shares. Berenberg upgrades Empiric Student Property to 'buy'. (Sharecast News) - Analysts at Berenberg upgraded real estate investment trust Empiric Student Property from 'hold' to 'buy' on Thursday, stating the group was "geared into the operational recovery". 1 Apr 21...
StocksShareCast

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution. Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification of Major Holdings.
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC announces Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces that the total issued share capital of the Company as at 28 May 2021 consists of 979,749,321 ordinary shares of 1 pence each, none of which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 979,749,321.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

RIU Group acquires TUI’s 49% stake in 19 RIU branded hotel properties

RIU Group will acquire from TUI its 49% stake in 19 hotel properties which are operated under the RIU Hotels & Resorts brand and are located in four different continents, as well as two more hotels that are now under development. The Riu family already holds 51% stake of these properties and will now become its sole owner. The transaction has been approved today by TUI’s Supervisory Board and is valued at.
Businesshomecaremag.com

Belluscura Starts Trading on U.K. Alternative Investment Market

LONDON, U.K. & PLANO, Texas (May 28, 2021)—Belluscura plc, a medical device developer focused on lightweight and portable oxygen enrichment technology, announced that admission to trading on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) will take place, and dealings will commence at 8:00 a.m. today under the ticker BELL and ISIN GB00BD3B8Z11. AIM is a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange.
IndustryTravel Weekly

Tui sells minority stake in Riu hotels portfolio

The Riu family is taking over Tui’s 49% stake in a jointly held portfolio of 19 hotels and two properties in development. The transaction between the Spanish hotel group and Tui will have a total value of €670 million. Tui said it will use the proceeds to reduce the debt...
Medical & Biotechbostonnews.net

Pharma Regulatory Management Systems Market May Set New Growth Story | Instem (Samarind), NNIT, EXTEDO, MasterControl

The COVID-19 Global & USA Pharma Regulatory Management Systems Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about COVID-19 & USA Pharma Regulatory Management Systems Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Instem (Samarind), NNIT, EXTEDO, Amplexor & MasterControl etc have been looking into COVID-19 & USA Pharma Regulatory Management Systems as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Asda Investor Site Launched

Bellis Finco plc and Bellis Acquisition Company plc announce that they have launched an Intralinks Investor site which can accessed at https://services.intralinks.com/login/. Registration for holders of Bellis Finco and Bellis Acquisition Company's bonds, bona fide prospective investors in the bonds, bona fide market makers in the bonds and bona fide securities analysts is available by sending an e-mail to investorrelations@asda.co.uk.
TravelTravel Weekly

Aviation minister and Tui UK boss to speak at Abta conference

Aviation and maritime minister Robert Courts, and Tui’s UK managing director Andrew Flintham are among the headline speakers confirmed by abta for this year’s Travel Matters conference. Sir Stephen Hillier, chair of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Isabel Hardman, assistant editor of The Spectator and Abta’s own chief executive Mark...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Marwyn Val. Share News (MVI)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC - Strovolos, Cyprus-headquartered financial services firm - Reports total income of EUR136 million in first quarter of 2020, down from EUR145 million a year prior. Swings to pretax profit of EUR19 million from EUR18 million loss. Says the full-year outlook remains uncertain, hinging on the recovery of the tourism industry. "The first quarter of the year has again been a period characterised by on-going pandemic-related disruption. Despite the significant progress made both within Cyprus and globally with the vaccine roll-out programme, the day-to-day operating environment continues to be challenging, and the first quarter saw restrictions remaining in place within Cyprus. As such, our priority during the period has continued to be focused on providing support to our customers, colleagues and community. Although the pace of economic recovery in Cyprus temporarily slowed in the first quarter as result of the restrictions, we have continued to support the country's return to growth, extending EUR487 million of new loans in the period, the strongest quarter in new lending since the pandemic struck a year ago," the bank says. Notes shareholder dissent at AGM, where 42% of shareholders voted against director Maksim Goldman re-election.
StocksLife Style Extra

Entain Share News (ENT)

PRESS: Entain eyes tilt at unwanted William Hill assets - Bloomberg. LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks lower as Covid-19 cases surge in India. (Sharecast News) - Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has made an improved offer of AUD$3.5bn (£1.95bn) for the wagering and media division of Australia's Tabcorp. 27 Apr 21...
StocksLife Style Extra

Abstd Equityinc Share News (ASEI)

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust PLC - aims for growth in capital and income from investments in UK quoted companies of all sizes - Net asset value per share at March 31, end of first half, up 25% to 360.83 pence from 288.02p in September. NAV total return was 29%, compared to FTSE All-Share Index total return of 19%. Pays out 10.4p in dividends for six months, unchanged annually.
Industryfintechzoom.com

Royal Dutch Shell Stock – Global Refrigerant Lubricant Market 2021 Segment Overview with Leading Players ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Phillips – Out Front Colorado

Royal Dutch Shell Stock – Global Refrigerant Lubricant Market 2021 Segment Overview with Leading Players ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Phillips – Out Front Colorado. MarketQuest.biz recently released a brand-new research study on Global Refrigerant Lubricant Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 that helps to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMP. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 240 ($3.14).