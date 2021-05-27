TUI AG Regulatory News (TUI)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC - Strovolos, Cyprus-headquartered financial services firm - Reports total income of EUR136 million in first quarter of 2020, down from EUR145 million a year prior. Swings to pretax profit of EUR19 million from EUR18 million loss. Says the full-year outlook remains uncertain, hinging on the recovery of the tourism industry. "The first quarter of the year has again been a period characterised by on-going pandemic-related disruption. Despite the significant progress made both within Cyprus and globally with the vaccine roll-out programme, the day-to-day operating environment continues to be challenging, and the first quarter saw restrictions remaining in place within Cyprus. As such, our priority during the period has continued to be focused on providing support to our customers, colleagues and community. Although the pace of economic recovery in Cyprus temporarily slowed in the first quarter as result of the restrictions, we have continued to support the country's return to growth, extending EUR487 million of new loans in the period, the strongest quarter in new lending since the pandemic struck a year ago," the bank says. Notes shareholder dissent at AGM, where 42% of shareholders voted against director Maksim Goldman re-election.