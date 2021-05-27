Cancel
Baseball

Neve's wins in Wednesday Minors Little League play

By Scott Walbeck swalbeck@antigojournal.com
antigojournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minors Division matchup in Antigo Little League Wednesday evening, saw the Neve’s Furniture White Sox defeat the 40 et 8 Box Cars in a 10-5 final. Neve’s pounded out nine hits in the win, led by Trevor Schroeder, Jaxson Pregler and Greyson Reetz, who all had two each. Schroeder...

www.antigojournal.com
Coronado Little Leaguers Are Ready For The Playoffs. When pandemic restrictions lessened to allow a Coronado Little League season, there was not much time to secure team sponsors. No problem, as Coronado had saved past decades of Padre uniforms for all teams. So, for this year the teams are decked out in Padre gear and their names are that of the head coaches. For the last two weeks, the Intermediate division of 11- to 13-year-olds have been playing their double elimination tournament at Bradley Field. The two surviving teams.