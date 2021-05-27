Neve's wins in Wednesday Minors Little League play

The affiliates won three out of four games on Sunday, and nearly took all four with the Hops rallying from behind in the ninth to pull within a run of winning. Zach Lee got the start, and was solid in his five innings of work. Lee allowed a run on four hits and a walk, while striking out five. The lone run came via a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth. Down one run, the Aces answered back with five runs in the top of the sixth. Juniel Querecuto singled, Seth Beer was hit by pitch, and Drew Ellis walked to load the bases. Henry Ramos reached on a fielder’s choice with an error on the play by the River Cats third baseman, allowing Querecuto to score. Matt Lipka hit a bases clearing double, scoring three more runs. Lipka then stole third, and scored on a Renae Martinez single. Alex Powers replaced Lee in the bottom of the sixth, and struck out one in his two scoreless innings, with a hit allowed, Jeremy Rhoades pitched a scoreless eighth inning, with a hit and walk allowed. The Aces added two more runs in the ninth after Renae Martinez walked, Jancarlos Cintron singled, and Nick Heath singled to load the bases. Juniel Querecuto then singled on a line drive to right, scoring two runs.