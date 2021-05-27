Dutch Bros & Customers Raise More Than $1.9 Million for ALS

Help raise a pint and a dollar for Ales for ALS™ by drinking a beer from one of these participating breweries. Find one near you!. Beer has the power to create change. Over the past year, we’ve seen beer leveraged to fight racial injustice and police brutality, to raise money for first responders, and to create scholarships to address the racial gap in the beer industry. But even before a global pandemic and a call for social change, breweries have been exploring how to use their platforms to cultivate support for various causes. In 2013, co-owners of Bale Breaker Brewing Company — Meghann Quinn, her husband Kevin Quinn, and Meghann’s brother Kevin Smith (known as “Smitty”) — helped start the Ales for ALS™ program with Mike and Cheryl Smith from YCH Hops and Loftus Ranches.