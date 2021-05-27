Free-agent RB Todd Gurley is in Detroit today to visit with the Lions, per source. If he were to sign with Detroit, Gurley would be reunited with Jared Goff and be in the backfield with another former Georgia standout, D'Andre Swift.

Will Saquon Barkley be Saquon Barkley? Indications are that the New York Giants star running back is on track to be ready for the 2021 NFL after a torn ACL in 2020 that ended his season before it was even two weeks old. What the Giants need to see is whether he is still the breathtaking Barkley of his record-setting 2018 rookie season, or whether some of the explosiveness that made him unique vaporized into the Soldier Field turf when he was carried off last year.