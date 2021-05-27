newsbreak-logo
Free-agent RB Todd Gurley is in Detroit today to visit with the Lions, per source. If he were to sign with Detroit, Gurley would be reunited with Jared Goff and be in the backfield with another former Georgia standout, D'Andre Swift.

By Adam Schefter
 3 days ago

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

