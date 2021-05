Possible soon-to-be Denver Broncos QB, Aaron Rodgers, is living his best life. Fiance, friends and the paradisiacal flora/fauna of Hawaii — it doesn’t get much better. Sports bettors, too, are always hoping they can relax with an island state of mind, gleefully counting their winnings. FTN Bets’ Brad Evans sorts through various NFL futures offerings in an attempt to get interested parties one step closer to beachfront bliss. Fade or follow? That, of course, is up to you.