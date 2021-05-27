newsbreak-logo
Superior, AZ

Letter: Save Oak Flat

By Paula Palotay, Marana
 2 days ago

Arizonans should be concerned with pristine Native American sacred land (Oak Flat) located in the Tonto National Forest near Superior, Arizona. I moved to Arizona from Colorado and became concerned that mining was allowed in sacred tribal lands. It’s a disgrace to people who preserved and conserved the lands. Colorado learned its lessons too late. Mined hills and mountains never recovered from poisoned landscape and water left behind. Habitats for animals and birds suffered irreparable damage.

