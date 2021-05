There’s an old saying that those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. In 2017, Kyle Shanahan knew exactly what he wanted to do at quarterback. In his mind, the 49ers were going to sign Kirk Cousins in free agency and build the team around him. So locked on Cousins was Kyle that he admittedly didn’t do his due diligence in the pre-draft process when it came to Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Michelle Magdziuk posed an interesting question on today’s Niners Nation podcast: What if he did the same thing this year with Trey Lance?