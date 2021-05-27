'New momentum' to overhaul WHO financing

For 50 years, while we’ve been fighting dirty fuels, corporations, financial institutions, and governments around the world have been using the projections of the International Energy Association (IEA) to justify the continuing expansion of unsustainable and damaging fossil fuel infrastructure and extraction. After being formed in 1974 to ensure the security of oil supplies, the IEA’s projections have historically fallen well short of what is needed to avert climate chaos. But in a jaw-dropping move, the IEA finally called for an immediate end to financing for new fossil fuel supply projects in order to slash net carbon emissions to zero by 2050. This news is, of course, a major milestone for climate justice and financial sustainability advocates. We’re in a time of a major wake-up call for the dying fossil fuel industry, but we not only need to stop financing for fossil fuels, we also need to end subsidies. This news, then, is also especially welcome in light of President's recent call to slash $121 billion in handouts to the fossil fuel industry from the federal budget.