Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

'New momentum' to overhaul WHO financing

By Vince Chadwick
devex.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has renewed interest in a longstanding problem: How to make funding for the U.N. health agency more predictable and efficient. Unlock this story now with a 15-day free trial of Devex Pro. With a Devex Pro subscription you'll get access to deeper analysis and exclusive insights from...

www.devex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Australia#Eu States#Policy Insights#U N#Pro#Devex#Politico Europe#Financing#Subscription#European Civil Society#Brussels#Exclusive Insights#Member States#Social Affairs Reporter#News#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
Related
Europedevex.com

EU development chief to probe 'passive' delegations

The European Commission wants staff around the world to make more of an effort to include local governments and civil society in preparations for the next seven-year aid budget. Unlock this story now with a 15-day free trial of Devex Pro. With a Devex Pro subscription you'll get access to...
Travelmystar106.com

Americans May Be Able to Obtain the EU’s Digital COVID Certificate for Travel

If you’re trying to travel abroad this year the EU is offering non-European travelers a digital COVID certificate for travel. According to an EU Commission spokesperson, “you could get the certificate if you ask the national authorities of a member state to give you that certificate based on some proof that you’ve been vaccinated, or had a recent Covid test.”
Environmentrmi.org

Financing 1.5°C: Climate Resolutions Gather Momentum

’Tis the season once again for annual general meetings, where shareholders have the opportunity to raise and vote on shareholder resolutions. Unsurprisingly, climate-related shareholder resolutions feature prominently for the second year in a row. This follows from last year’s annual general meetings (AGMs), where shareholders raised climate resolutions ranging from calls for greater transparency and climate-related disclosure, to demands for companies to set climate-aligned emissions reduction targets.
Economybuffalonynews.net

PLASTIC FINANCE: E.S.G Is the New Investment Theme

KARAWANG & WEST JAVA, INDONESIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2021 / Plastic Finance:. After 6 months of intensive planning and work behind the scenes, We are finally ready to share our vision of circular economy with the world. Plastic Finance, a visionary circular economy token built to recycle, greenify, and socially empower through DeFI and Dapps outright implemented on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) framework.
TechnologyBaltic Times

Estonian minister: Digital services must be made available to all EU citizens

TALLINN - The digital services of EU member states must be made available to all European citizens, Estonian Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Andres Sutt said at a meeting of EU telecommunications ministers. The EU telecommunications ministers meeting in Luxembourg saw discussions held on the topic of the European Digital...
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

The Delta variant of COVID-19 just got even scarier

With the United States still well short of reaching herd immunity against COVID-19, concern is growing over a new variant of the virus that researchers now believe is between 30 percent and 100 percent more transmissible than the previously most dominant variant. "The best estimate at the moment is this [new] variant may be 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha ['U.K.'] variant," epidemiologist Neil Ferguson told The Guardian.
Small Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Nation requires a 'great overhaul'

May 28—Thailand is in dire need of a great overhaul in the post-Covid-19 period with a focus on narrowing economic disparity and investing in advanced technology and environmental conservation, says the state planning unit's chief. According to Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), global...
Medical & BiotechThe Independent

AstraZeneca to appoint finance boss from new £28bn subsidiary

AstraZeneca has tapped the finance boss from its new 39 billion dollar (£28 billion) subsidiary to take over one of the company’s most senior jobs. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Aradhana Sarin will become chief financial officer at Astra later this year, after the deal between the two companies has completed. She takes...
Small Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Manchester Fintech Hydr Launches New Invoice Finance Platform to Assist SMEs with Cash Flow Management

Manchester-headquartered Fintech firm Hydr (pronounced Hi-der) revealed on Monday (May 24, 2021) that it has launched its proprietary invoice finance platform in order to assist small businesses with streamlining their cash flow management. Co-founded by experienced Fintech industry professionals with extensive knowledge of the challenges that lengthy payment terms and...
Stocksmorningstar.com

4 Undervalued Stocks With Momentum

Here at Morningstar, we talk a lot about the dangers of chasing performance. For instance, our annual analysis of the investor returns of mutual funds illustrates that while the gap between investor returns and total returns has been shrinking, investors still often make timing mistakes--and that drags down their investor returns over time. In fact, we've even studied how adding "unloved" categories (those mutual fund categories that aren't currently popular) to the fringes of a portfolio can add value.
U.K.devex.com

Exclusive: UK to charge Special Drawing Rights to aid budget — sources

While the new allocation of Special Drawing Rights expected later this year is seen as an opportunity to provide much-needed additional development assistance, the United Kingdom government may be looking to use the redistribution of those reserve assets as part of its 0.5% aid target, according to sources who have had conversations with U.K. officials.
BusinessLaw.com

Slaughter and May Names New Finance, Brussels Leaders

Slaughter and May has refreshed four leadership positions in its ranks, appointing two women and two men to head up various practices and an office. The firm has refreshed the leaders of its financial institutions group, its equity capital markets practice and its Brussels office, following the retirement of partners Nilufer von Bismarck and John Boyce earlier this year.
WorldBusiness Insider

China Yuchai CFO Resigns; Names Loo Choon Sen As New Finance Chief

(RTTNews) - China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) Thursday said its Chief Financial Officer Dr. Thomas Phung Khong Fock stepped down as its chief financial officer with effect from June 1. The company, that makes diesel and natural gas engines, has named Loo Choon Sen as the new CFO effective June...
Economysuperyachts.com

YPI Launches New Website & 'Complete Brand Overhaul'

Brokerage company Yachting Partners International (YPI) has announced a ‘complete brand overhaul’ marked by the launch of a new website, branding and a renewed emphasis on the next generation of yachting. Following new ownership in September 2019, YPI has spent the last year and a half making significant changes in...
Worldnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Reform, Reconstruction and Radicalization: A new Western stratcom for the Global South | #cybersecurity | #conferences

Most countries around the world are now going through a reconstruction process, as the pandemic left marks everywhere. However, in some places, especially in the Global South, states were already trying to become more stable, to rebuild themselves and emerge more resilient. This article discusses the importance of strategic communication in these endeavours, and its effects upon the 3Rs: reform, reconstruction and radicalization. It tackles the question of whether countries from the Global South could incorporate in their efforts some elements of the Western stratcom toolbox.
Energy Industrysierraclub.org

International Energy Association Calls for An End to Financing of New Fossil Fuel Projects

For 50 years, while we’ve been fighting dirty fuels, corporations, financial institutions, and governments around the world have been using the projections of the International Energy Association (IEA) to justify the continuing expansion of unsustainable and damaging fossil fuel infrastructure and extraction. After being formed in 1974 to ensure the security of oil supplies, the IEA’s projections have historically fallen well short of what is needed to avert climate chaos. But in a jaw-dropping move, the IEA finally called for an immediate end to financing for new fossil fuel supply projects in order to slash net carbon emissions to zero by 2050. This news is, of course, a major milestone for climate justice and financial sustainability advocates. We’re in a time of a major wake-up call for the dying fossil fuel industry, but we not only need to stop financing for fossil fuels, we also need to end subsidies. This news, then, is also especially welcome in light of President's recent call to slash $121 billion in handouts to the fossil fuel industry from the federal budget.