Last Wednesday, I attended a Chef’s table dinner organized by the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce (IACC), at Levante, an Italian restaurant located in Long Island City that is not unknown to me as we went few times when Jodi had her art studio close by. Located a few blocks from the Court street subway station, it is not a long ride from Manhattan, so I was all for it. The idea behind the series of events organized by the IACC was not to promote a restaurant, but more to showcase Italian products from wine, olive oil and balsamic vinegar to pasta. And the way they did it was by crafting dishes from the various regions of Italy.