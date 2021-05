APLPETON (WLUK) -- Do you have a vision for the new version of the Appleton Public Library? You can join a city committee tasked with providing input on the project. The city is looking for applicants for the Library Building Project Advisory Committee. The city says it will look to the committee for initial input on the library project, including historical context, concerns, and vision for the building; and feedback on conceptual designs. The city may be consulted for input on other aspects of the design. The panel is also expected to help foster engagement from the general public through listening sessions and community gatherings.