newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Letter: Democrats' objective to discredit Maricopa County recount

By Sylvia Bustamante, East side
tucson.com
 2 days ago

I have read many articles on the AZ Star and Letters to the Editor from Democrats about the AZ Republicans' recount of the Maricopa County ballots. These stories and letters question the counting methods, the security of the ballots, tampering with the machines, not being able to monitor the recount, etc. Sound familiar? These were the same concerns about electoral integrity that Republicans had in states like PA and GA, where local Democrat election officials allowed mail in ballots to be counted with no verified signatures, no signatures, no post marks on returned ballot envelopes, etc., contrary to their own state voting laws and regulations. Republican complaints about this were ignored. The current objective of the Democrat anti-recount in Maricopa County is obvious, to undermine and de-legitimize the process and the results if they show discrepancies in ballot counts. If the original ballot count was legitimate, then why have Maricopa County officials opposed it and acted as obstructionists? Their opposition just raises more suspicions.

tucson.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Maricopa County, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Election#The Az Star And Letters#Ga#The Arizona Daily Star#Maricopa County Officials#Republican Complaints#Voting#Ballot Counts#Electoral Integrity#Ballots#Discrepancies#Laws#Obstructionists#Bustamante#Regulations#Mail#Methods#Az
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Maricopa County, AZtucson.com

Maricopa supervisors call Senate election audit a 'mockery' and 'sham process'

PHOENIX — Maricopa County supervisors blasted Senate President Karen Fann on Monday, accusing her of allowing a "mockery'' to be made of the election process with her audit. On one hand, the board and County Recorder Stephen Richer prepared a 14-page letter responding to Fann's specific questions — they called them accusations — about everything from handling of the ballots to whether a database had been deleted after the election but before files were delivered to Senate-hired auditors. In each case, they said either that the information is false or that they cannot or will not provide what she wants.
Maricopa County, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Senate president slammed by Maricopa County officials over 'audit'

PHOENIX -- Maricopa County supervisors on Monday blasted Senate President Karen Fann, accusing her of allowing a "mockery'' to be made of the election process with her audit. On one hand, the board and County Recorder Stephen Richer prepared a 14-page letter responding to specific questions -- they called them accusations -- about everything from handling of the ballots to whether a database had been deleted after the election but before files were delivered to Senate-hired auditors. In each case, they said either that the information is false or that they cannot or will not provide what she wants.
Maricopa County, AZkjzz.org

Maricopa County Supervisors To Hold Meeting To 'Refute Lies'

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will be holding a public meeting May 17. Its purpose, according to Chairman Jack Sellers, will be to “refute lies, and lay out facts” about issues brought up by Senate President Karen Fann related to the ongoing audit of last year’s election. Fann, meanwhile,...
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
The Hill

Maricopa County Republican official calls Trump 'unhinged'

The Maricopa County Republican who leads the Arizona county's elections department slammed former President Trump on Saturday, calling his comments on its 2020 election audit “unhinged.”. “Wow. This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now. We can’t indulge these insane lies...
Arizona StateHuffingtonPost

GOP Arizona County Chair Slams Twisted Republican Recount As 'Dangerous'

Arizona’s Republican chair of the Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors has slammed the partisan, highly controversial GOP-launched recount there as “dangerous.”. And a GOP county election official ripped Donald Trump on Saturday as “unhinged” for parroting false complaints about the ballots. “We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer tweeted.
Maricopa County, AZarizonadailyindependent.com

Questions Linger About Last Fall’s Hack Of Maricopa County Election Website Given Pushback On Router Access

As the Senate’s audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 General Election gets set to move back into Veterans Memorial Coliseum this coming weekend, a recently retired college professor who also served as an investigator and special agent for various state agencies says there is nothing wrong with people asking questions about the safety and integrity of the county’s IT protocols.
Maricopa County, AZYuma Daily Sun

Election still causing rift between officials

PHOENIX – The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is pretty much telling Senate President Karen Fann what she can do with her invitation for a Q & A session. In a sharply worded statement, Jack Sellers said Fann is effectively accusing county officials of deleting files off...
Maricopa County, AZWashington Post

The purging of Liz Cheney is about much more than the future of the GOP

It was just another week in Donald Trump’s Republican Party, and once again, truth was a casualty. House Republicans replaced a 2020 election truth-teller with a 2020 election truth-denier as the third-ranking member of their leadership. The purging took barely 20 minutes. In the end, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) was out and Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) was in.
Phoenix, AZmyheraldreview.com

Maricopa Supervisors chairman balks at Fann's meeting request

PHOENIX — The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is pretty much telling Senate President Karen Fann what she can do with her invitation for a Q & A session. In a sharply worded statement, Jack Sellers said Fann is effectively accusing county officials of deleting files off...