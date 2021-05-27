CEPI CEO: Concerted effort needed to build LMIC vaccine manufacturing

A lot of recent discussions focus on how to expand COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The conversations highlight the importance of technology transfer and the capability of the tech transfer receiving sites (the facilities in these countries that would then produce vaccines locally), including having specialized equipment and personnel. However, to ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of vaccines manufactured in LMICs, national regulatory authorities (NRAs) in the country of manufacturing will play an irreplaceable role, especially in assuring product quality. Unfortunately, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that only 30 percent of NRAs among its member states have the capacity to effectively regulate medical products in their countries. Expanding vaccine manufacturing without guaranteeing adequate regulatory capacity in the countries where manufacturing will take place can lead to poor product quality, which may cause harm and could seriously undermine public trust.