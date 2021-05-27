Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dublin, OH

Food News: Getaway Brewing takes flight; Rockmill Tavern hits pause

columbusparent.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetaway Brewing Co., the latest spinoff from Seventh Son Brewing, opens to the public Saturday, May 29, at 104 N. High St. in Dublin’s Bridge Park. The new brewery, which joins the family of Seventh Son in Italian Village and its sour beer sister Antiques on High in the Brewery District, will focus on global beer styles. A sampling of brews include: Tuk Tuk, a Japanese rice lager; Dune Baggy, a Belgian single ale; and Getaway, an Austrian märzen. Beers from Seventh Son and Antiques will also be available along with cocktails and wine.

www.columbusparent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dublin, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Dublin, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Dublin, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Restaurant Group#Antiques#Food Drink#Coffee Brewing#Craft Brewing#Craft Beer#De Beers#Italian Cuisine#Food News#Getaway Brewing#Seventh Son Brewing#Japanese#Belgian#Austrian#Kona Craft Kitchen Bar#Chef De Cuisine#Gallerie Bar Bistro#Lumin Sky Bar#Kitchen#Closings Rockmill Tavern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Dublin, OHWSYX ABC6

Designated outdoor refreshment area comes to Dublin Thursday

DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — The Downtown Dublin Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) debuts Thursday. The City of Dublin says hours will be Thursdays through Saturdays from 5 to 10 p.m. in Historic Dublin and Bridge Park. "A Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area allows patrons ages 21 and older to purchase an...
Dublin, OHbizjournals

Dark kitchens, shipping containers and Frosty carts — how Wendy's plans to reach customers 'anytime, anywhere'

Almost one-third of Wendy’s new development could be non-traditional units. Drive-thru-only models, dark/delivery kitchens, units inside shipping containers, locations at fuel centers and universities and military bases, etc. – these are the outside the traditional box ideas the Dublin, Ohio-based restaurant company will use to reach its goal of 8,000 units by 2025.
Dublin, OHColumbus Alive

Kintsugi is the new sushi king of the North

The pandemic put a crimp in opening plans for the new North Market — aka the “north-er” North Market, North Market Bridge Park in Dublin — but the eagerly anticipated food-and-shopping hall persevered. Presently, 13 of its purportedly soon-to-be 19 vendors are in place, and the trendy facility has been...