Village needs to raise $1.86 million to buy back ancestral land

The Vicar of Loikaw: "The churches in the sights of the military" Hakha (Agenzia Fides) - In the Catholic community in the city of Surkhua in the diocese of Hakha, over 50 displaced persons, including women, the elderly and children, have found refuge as a result of the intense fighting between the Burmese army and the local Chinland Defense Forces (CDF) in the state of Chin in western Myanmar on the border with India. Armed resistance groups were only formed in the state in April of this year to fend off repression by the military. CDF armed groups are active in various cities and territories across the state, including Mindat, Thang Tlang, Senthang, Hakha and Zotung. In the area between Hakha and Surkhua, an armed clash between Burmese forces and CDF on May 31 resulted in 8 deaths and 5 injured among the military and 1 death among the young people of Hakha. After the clashes, the military arrested numerous youth resistance fighters and searched the area thoroughly to stifle any resistance. "Meanwhile, the people of Myanmar are now referring to the military as a terrorist army", noted a local observer.