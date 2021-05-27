newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Letter: Why Non-Republicans don't like the "Oddit"

By Dan Pendergrass, West side
tucson.com
 2 days ago

Past editorials have asked what are the Democrats afraid of? Well I think we saw this on display recently. The Odditors didn't know where to find certain data, so they alleged that the Maricopa County officials deleted it. Then when they found it, instead of admitting their mistake they decided they found a "Duplicate". A ludicrous argument as there isn't really a way to tell it is a duplicate if you can't prove the original existed. It's obvious that this isn't a process to instill voter confidence in election integrity, but rather a blatant effort to manufacture "evidence" of the mythical election fraud. I thought this type of garbage disappeared with the kangaroo court ordered murder of Tom Horn based on manufactured evidence, but I guess some things just never change.

tucson.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Horn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Non Republicans#Democrats#Odditors#The Arizona Daily Star#Election Integrity#Voter Confidence#Court#Garbage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Maricopa County, AZkawc.org

Maricopa County Supervisors Reject Election Audit Meeting Request With Senate

PHOENIX -- The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is pretty much telling Senate President Karen Fann what she can do with her invitation for a Q & A session. In a sharply worded statement, Jack Sellers said Fann is effectively accusing county officials of deleting files off a server before it was turned over to the Senate as part of a subpoena.
Maricopa County, AZkjzz.org

Maricopa County Supervisors To Hold Meeting To 'Refute Lies'

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will be holding a public meeting May 17. Its purpose, according to Chairman Jack Sellers, will be to “refute lies, and lay out facts” about issues brought up by Senate President Karen Fann related to the ongoing audit of last year’s election. Fann, meanwhile,...
Maricopa County, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Senate president slammed by Maricopa County officials over 'audit'

PHOENIX -- Maricopa County supervisors on Monday blasted Senate President Karen Fann, accusing her of allowing a "mockery'' to be made of the election process with her audit. On one hand, the board and County Recorder Stephen Richer prepared a 14-page letter responding to specific questions -- they called them accusations -- about everything from handling of the ballots to whether a database had been deleted after the election but before files were delivered to Senate-hired auditors. In each case, they said either that the information is false or that they cannot or will not provide what she wants.
Maricopa County, AZpinalcentral.com

Maricopa County Republicans fire back at state senate over audit

PHOENIX — Maricopa County supervisors on Monday blasted Senate President Karen Fann, accusing her of allowing a "mockery" to be made of the election process with her audit. On one hand, the board and County Recorder Stephen Richer prepared a 14-page letter responding to specific questions — they called them accusations — about everything from handling of the ballots to whether a database had been deleted after the election but before files were delivered to Senate-hired auditors. In each case, they said either that the information is false or that they cannot or will not provide what she wants.
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
The Hill

Maricopa County Republican official calls Trump 'unhinged'

The Maricopa County Republican who leads the Arizona county's elections department slammed former President Trump on Saturday, calling his comments on its 2020 election audit “unhinged.”. “Wow. This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now. We can’t indulge these insane lies...
Maricopa County, AZYuma Daily Sun

Election still causing rift between officials

PHOENIX – The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is pretty much telling Senate President Karen Fann what she can do with her invitation for a Q & A session. In a sharply worded statement, Jack Sellers said Fann is effectively accusing county officials of deleting files off...
Arizona StateHuffingtonPost

GOP Arizona County Chair Slams Twisted Republican Recount As 'Dangerous'

Arizona’s Republican chair of the Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors has slammed the partisan, highly controversial GOP-launched recount there as “dangerous.”. And a GOP county election official ripped Donald Trump on Saturday as “unhinged” for parroting false complaints about the ballots. “We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer tweeted.
Maricopa County, AZarizonadailyindependent.com

Questions Linger About Last Fall’s Hack Of Maricopa County Election Website Given Pushback On Router Access

As the Senate’s audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 General Election gets set to move back into Veterans Memorial Coliseum this coming weekend, a recently retired college professor who also served as an investigator and special agent for various state agencies says there is nothing wrong with people asking questions about the safety and integrity of the county’s IT protocols.
Maricopa County, AZWashington Post

The purging of Liz Cheney is about much more than the future of the GOP

It was just another week in Donald Trump’s Republican Party, and once again, truth was a casualty. House Republicans replaced a 2020 election truth-teller with a 2020 election truth-denier as the third-ranking member of their leadership. The purging took barely 20 minutes. In the end, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) was out and Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) was in.
Maricopa County, AZArizona Capitol Times

Supervisors reject Fann’s invitation to talk

The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is pretty much telling Senate President Karen Fann what she can do with her invitation for a Q & A session. In a sharply worded statement, Jack Sellers said Fann is effectively accusing county officials of deleting files off a server before it was turned over to the Senate as part of a subpoena.
Arizona Statetucson.com

Fitz's Opinion: A day in the life of a true believer in Arizona

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Feeling good about the recount up there in Maricopa County, I drove my pickup into town. Larry Liberty, 1776 on your AM dial, was talking about the tyranny of Arizona’s rigged election, how it gave us Sleepy-Joe-Stalin-Biden, Barack-Hussein-Obama’s-Hand-Puppet, and how we got to keep fighting “the tyranny of socialism, and the transgenderfication of our children, by supporting the Cyber Ninjas hunting for Chinese bamboo fibers among the ballots with specially trained bamboo-sniffing panda bears.”
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Q&AZ: How Often Does Phoenix Redraw Its Districts?

With the 2020 census results collected, states and cities are close to drawing new district boundaries. Through KJZZ's Q&AZ project, a listener asked: How often do Phoenix City Council districts get redistricted? Who draws the new lines?. Phoenix changes its district boundaries every 10 years, in line with the U.S....