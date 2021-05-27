Letter: Why Non-Republicans don't like the "Oddit"

Past editorials have asked what are the Democrats afraid of? Well I think we saw this on display recently. The Odditors didn't know where to find certain data, so they alleged that the Maricopa County officials deleted it. Then when they found it, instead of admitting their mistake they decided they found a "Duplicate". A ludicrous argument as there isn't really a way to tell it is a duplicate if you can't prove the original existed. It's obvious that this isn't a process to instill voter confidence in election integrity, but rather a blatant effort to manufacture "evidence" of the mythical election fraud. I thought this type of garbage disappeared with the kangaroo court ordered murder of Tom Horn based on manufactured evidence, but I guess some things just never change.