Letter: Our kids, our racist slurs, our neighborhoods

By Joseph Cyr, Northeast side
 2 days ago

Some friends of mine—an interracial couple—went for a neighborhood walk while visiting their relatives in the Foothills near Sabino Canyon the other day. A group of high school students yelled at them, using racial slurs that can’t be printed here, even taking selfies of themselves while doing so! We shouldn’t be surprised, I guess, that they’re feeling so brazen. Know this: “the kids are NOT ok.” This is not an issue just for certain neighborhoods or certain parts of the country. “Good neighborhoods” are not immune. Parents and teachers—and I include myself, as I’ve taught high school for about two decades—would do well to know that “our kids” are being de-sensitized and emboldened in alarming ways; this is no time to be complacent or to pat ourselves the back about how tolerant and enlightened we think we are. Hate is still being learned, taught, and passed on. We all need to ask ourselves—what are we modeling, teaching and passing on?

