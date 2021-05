Most Republicans blame the non-existent presence of “left-wing protesters” for the 6 January pro-Trump attack on the US Capitol, according to a new poll, while few think the former president, who spread election-related lies for months and helped incite the riot, is to blame.Just 41 per cent of Republicans in a Yahoo News/YouGov poll conducted this week said Trump supporters bore responsibility for the attack, which sought to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election win and “Stop the Steal”, while 73 per cent says “some” or a “great deal” of the blame rests with “left wing protesters trying...