newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Allman Brothers Band Announce 50th-Anniversary Concert CD and DVD

By Bryan Rolli
Posted by 
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Allman Brothers Band will commemorate their 50th anniversary by releasing footage of their March 2020 Madison Square Garden concert on DVD, CD and Blu-ray. The new collection, titled The Allman Brothers/March 10, 2020/Madison Square Garden/New York, NY, will hit shelves on July 23. The band has previewed the new...

ultimateclassicrock.com
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregg Allman
Person
Berry Oakley
Person
Derek Trucks
Person
Dickey Betts
Person
Chuck Leavell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Allman Brothers Band#Dvd#The Band#Guest Vocals#Rolling Stone#Coda Collection#Bear#Concert#Drummer Jamoe#Live Music#Drummer Duane Trucks#Keyboardist Reese Wynans#Live Video#Fillmore#Bassist Oteil Burbridge#Special Guest#Idlewild South
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
Related
Rock MusicPosted by
Rock 104.1

Allman Brothers Band’s 1970 Fillmore East Shows Set for Reissue

The Allman Brothers Band will reissue a 2018 album that features recordings from the group's appearance at New York's Fillmore East a year before its more famous shows there. Bear’s Sonic Journals: Allman Brothers Band Fillmore East February 1970 is set for reissue on June 18 and includes three CDs of material recorded by the Grateful Dead's late sound engineer Owsley “Bear” Stanley.
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Rare Allman Brothers Band Early Live Recordings Being Reissued

The Allman Brothers Band and The Owsley Stanley Foundation have announced an expanded reissue of the group's 1970 Filmore East live performances opening for the Grateful Dead, on special 3CD package on June 18th. We were sent the following details: The Allman Brothers Band In 1970 was on the brink...
MusicantiMUSIC

R.E.M. Announce Radio Free Europe 40th Anniversary Reissue

(hennemusic) R.E.M. will reissue their debut single, "Radio Free Europe", on July 23 to mark the song's 40th anniversary. Prior to its inclusion on the band's first album, 1983's "Murmur", the track was originally recorded with producer Mitch Easter (later of Let's Active) in 1981 - along with "Sitting Still" and "White Tornado" - and the tracks were copied to several-hundred self-produced cassette tapes (approximately 400 copies) and distributed to clubs, journalists and labels.
Boston Globe

Aerosmith’s 50th anniversary concert at Fenway Park delayed until 2022

"We can't wait to rock with you all!," the band wrote on Facebook. Hoping to see Aerosmith at Fenway Park this summer? Dream on. The legendary rock group announced that its 50th anniversary concert at Fenway Park has been rescheduled for a second time. The concert date has moved from Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, to Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
MusicNYS Music

Allman Betts Band Announce Themed Livestream Performances

Along with their in-person tour dates The Allman Betts Band has announced three virtual shows. NoCap will be hosting the three livestream shows for The Allman Betts Band during the month of June. The Allman Betts Band’s debut album Down to the River saw them selling out a US tour...
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

June 2021 New Music Releases

The list of June 2021 New Music Releases brings very good news for fans of Styx. The band's upcoming 17th studio album, Crash of the Crown, has been described as a "modern-day sonic chronograph of the endless regenerative cycle of the rise and fall — and rise again — of our shared human experience." Meanwhile, former Styx singer Dennis DeYoung is back with the second installment of what became an expanded final-album project, 26 East, Vol. 2.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Joe Bonamassa announces summer 2021 tour

Blues rock titan returns to the stage with new summer trek. This summer Joe Bonamassa is returning to the main stage for a string of concerts in the US! With dates already announced for California, Colorado, and Utah, he adds two more shows for Las Vegas, NV, and Cheyenne, WY. Fans have long awaited seeing their guitar hero perform live again, and now they will finally have the chance to reunite. Bonamassa, a man who before COVID-19, spent more days on the road than not every year, has been itching to get back to his busy international tour schedule. Thankfully, as the world continues to work towards a return to normalcy with new health guidelines and continued precautions against the COVID-19 virus, concerts are slowly but surely starting again. When Bonamassa hits the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this year, it will be an extra special show, as he’ll commemorate his sixth year performing there! Tickets to Bonamassa’s Summer 2021 tour are on sale now at Ticketmaster.
Musicsoundandsoulonline.com

Brotherhood & Chemistry: Allman Betts Band Returns to Macon on June 9th

Devon Allman can look back on his music career and see he has always tended to have a band that goes for a few years, and then he’s been ready to shake things up and start something different. During the early 2000s, he fronted Devon Allman’s Honeytribe, then in 2011,...
Noblesville, INFox 59

Jonas Brothers announce concert with Kelsea Ballerini at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.––The Jonas Brothers and special guest Kelsea Ballerini announced a U.S. tour Wednesday with a stop planned in Indiana this fall. Live Nation said the global superstar trio is back on the road after their “Happiness Begins” tour in 2019. The group is declaring “Happiness is BACK!” and that fans are going to make memories with the 2021 Remember This tour.
Musiclascruces.com

ZZ Top Celebrates 50th Anniversary!

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees ZZ Top continue their 50th anniversary celebration tour, hitting Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso on Wednesday, June 23, at 8 p.m. Made up of the original three members, Billy F. Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard, this is your chance to catch one of the most consistently stable lineups in the history of rock music! Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster.
Musicgoldminemag.com

The Brothers at Madison Square Garden coming out on DVD and CD

The Brothers - celebrating 50 Years of the music of The Allman Brothers Band that performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City for one night only March 10, 2020 will be issued widely July 23. The Brothers--Jaimoe, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge, Marc Quinones-were joined by Duane Trucks and Reese Wynans and special guest Chuck Leavell.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DREAM THEATER's JAMES LABRIE Sings 'Have A Cigar' On New PINK FLOYD Tribute Album (Video)

One of the most iconic characters ever created in song — the smarmy, nefarious record executive dreamt up by Roger Waters for PINK FLOYD's 1975 single "Have A Cigar", who infamously asked "Which one's Pink?" — is being brought to life in a whole new way, courtesy of the legendary voice of prog metal superstars DREAM THEATER, James LaBrie, and a spectacular new concept video from award-winning director Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films. LaBrie's superb rendition of the song, taken from the just released album "Still Wish You Were Here - A Tribute To Pink Floyd", gives the lyrics a far more sinister edge than the original recording, as does the razor-sharp guitar work from Steve Stevens, which contrasts nicely with the laid-back rhythm section composed of THE DAMNED's Rat Scabies and PUBLIC IMAGE LTD.'s Jah Wobble and some supremely tasteful keyboard work from THE MOODY BLUES' Patrick Moraz. This fantastic new version of the song inspired the first-ever dramatic portrayal of this character, performed by seasoned character actor Noel Jason Scott for Cordero's video, as a stylish Mephistopheles who casually tempts a young, naive musician into a malevolent Faustian bargain that grants him all the riches and rewards of rock superstardom before exacting a treacherous toll.
MusicNo Depression

BONUS TRACKS: Honoring What John Prine and Levon Helm Gave Us, and Celebrating LGBTQ+ Music and History

Levon Helm circa 2000 or 2001, in a photo taken by Amy Helm and posted this week on her Facebook page. The family of the late, great John Prine has announced a weeklong series of concerts and events in his honor this fall. You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine will take place at multiple locations in Nashville Oct. 3-10, wrapping up on what would have been Prine’s 75th birthday. Proceeds from the shows will benefit a new nonprofit called The Hello in There Foundation, created by the Prine family “to identify and collaborate with individuals and communities where people of all ages are marginalized, discriminated against, or for any reason are otherwise forgotten.” For lineup and ticket info as it becomes available, check out the event’s website.
Music940wfaw.com

Sheryl Crow Announces Streaming Concert Performance For Next Month

Coming on June 18th is Sheryl Crow's streaming concert performance, titled Sheryl Crow: The Songs And The Stories. Crow will perform the global livestream in the “little church” — a private meditative space on her Nashville property. The show, which will feature never-before-heard stories along with deep cuts and greatest hits, will be filmed “in stunning multi-camera high definition video.” Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20th here: http://driift.link/SherylCrow.