Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dennis Schroder: Lakers Must Continue To Be Aggressive Going Forward

By Lakers Nation
chatsports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schröder, Phoenix Suns, National Basketball Association, Frank Vogel, Anthony Davis, LeBron James. The major difference between Games 1 and 2 of the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round series against the Phoenix Suns was the aggression of the visitors. The Lakers immediately set the tone on both ends of the floor and while much of the attention went towards the team’s massive frontcourt, point guard Dennis Schroder deserves a ton of credit as well.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Dennis Schröder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Guard#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBApcdn.co

Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Confirms Expected Return To Action

The Los Angeles Lakers have been hampered by injuries all season long, but especially in recent weeks when they’ve been forced to play without a number of key players, particularly their ball-handlers. In Wednesday night’s win over the Houston Rockets, the Lakers were not only without their two stars in...
NBANBC Sports

Report: Bulls may target Lonzo Ball, Dennis Schroder in offseason

Chicago expected to make a leap up into the playoffs after trading for Nikola Vucevic at the deadline. Instead, the Bulls got a little worse, losing their first four after the trade and going 9-15 overall with a -2.6 net rating. Not having Zach LaVine for 11 of those games due to coronavirus health and safety protocols certainly was part of that.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Lakers: Why Dennis Schroder should be removed from starting 5

Dennis Schroder has been an interesting player to follow on the Los Angeles Lakers this season. On one hand, Schroder was one of few positives for the team while both Anthony Davis and LeBron James were out. On the other hand, Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million contract offer from the Lakers which was probably a bit over-priced, to begin with.
NBAchatsports.com

Spurs close regular season with exciting but meaningless loss to resting Suns

Against a Phoenix Suns squad that prioritized rest over chasing the West’s 1st seed, the near full strength Spurs failed to seize control of the game early. Despite heavy first half minutes from the team’s starters, with DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl each playing 20 minutes in the first two quarters, the Spurs still found themselves down midway through the third quarter. With a playin game that actually matters looming in just two days, the Spurs relied on their bench the rest of the way, and though a late run made it interesting, they eventually fell 123-121.
NBARealGM

LeBron James, Dennis Schroder To Return Versus Pacers On Saturday

LeBron James is set to return to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup on Saturday. James has missed the last six games as he continues to recover from his high ankle sprain. Dennis Schroder is also set to return to the lineup after missing this past week due to health and safety protocols.
NBAnumberfire.com

Dennis Schroder (health protocols) questionable for Lakers on Saturday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. It seems as though the Lakers could be getting reinforcements as they look to avoid a play-in game. Schroder has been sidelined due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, but he's listed questionable for Saturday. Alex Caruso and Alfonzo McKinnie are also questionable, while Marc Gasol is probable. Should Schroder or Caruso return, Talen Horton-Tucker could revert to a bench role.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder might play against Pacers

LOS ANGELES — There is a chance that LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder are in the lineup when the Lakers play the Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis. James, who has been out the last six games because of a sore right ankle, practiced Friday morning before the team’s flight to Indianapolis and will be listed as “questionable,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.
NBARealGM

Dennis Schroder Cleared To Return From COVID-19 Protocols

Dennis Schroder has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols and is available to play. The Los Angeles Lakers are unsure if Schroder will play in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Schroder last played on April 30th.
NBACBS Sports

Los Angeles Lakers

Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) will play Saturday against the Pacers, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports. After seven missed games, Schroder will return to the lineup. He's not expected to be on a formal minutes limit, but we also shouldn't be surprised if he plays fewer minutes than usual.
NBAchatsports.com

Jared Dudley Laughs At Seeing Teams Tanking To Avoid Lakers In Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have maintained throughout the 2020-21 season that they are ready to play any team when it comes to defending their status as defending NBA champions. The Lakers were hit just as hard as any other team with injuries throughout the season which forced them down the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles ended their regular season on a high note, winning five consecutive games though they still ended up as the conference’s seventh seed.
NBAsemoball.com

Curry wins scoring title, Warriors take 8th spot in West

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots. The...
NBAMidland Daily News

Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Phoenix Suns got some needed rest for their All-Star backcourt and kept alive their chances of becoming the NBA's top seed. E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday.