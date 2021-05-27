Cheer Pack North America Announces Partnership with SmartSeal® to Create the CHEERPlus™ No-Spill™ Spouted Pouch with SmartSeal® Technology

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. Waikato Milking Systems, a leading developer and manufacturer of dairy technology, and Nedap, a global leader in dairy herd management technology, have formed a new partnership and announce the launch of two new products today. Waikato Milking Systems introduces its new cow monitoring system, CowTraQ, and its new TracHQ automation platform, both of which will be powered by Nedap.