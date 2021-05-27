Oakland Declares Paul Mooney Day, May 19

The dark cloud of relocation is once again cast over the Oakland A’s. As A’s fans, we have lived in a multiple decades-long existential crisis, not knowing if we are going to lose our team at any moment. We get the highs of the new stadium renderings, which could probably fill a museum by this point, and the lows of the news of yet another failed proposal. Being an A’s fan is a roller coaster, which can be really fun at times, and “plunging to possible death” at other times...and this week it’s been the latter. It’s been a real jumble of thoughts and emotions this week for A’s fans, especially the local fans whose lives are inextricably tied to the Coliseum every summer. Out of that jumble, and scattershot comments on the previous stadium posts, here are some of my muddled thoughts.