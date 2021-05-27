Cancel
Oakland Declares Paul Mooney Day, May 19

By BET Staff
 11 days ago
The City of Oakland is commemorating late comedian Paul Mooney and has declared May 19 “Paul Mooney Day.”. According to TMZ, Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife proposed the resolution to name a day after the trailblazing comedian whose career was also spent as an actor, writer, and producer for four decades. Legal documents obtained by the outlet show that Fife wanted Mooney to have a day named after him for his “uncompromising social and political commentary and iconic contributions to Black arts and entertainment.”

