Letter: Secretary Yelllen's ideas

By Matthew Scully, Sahuarita
 2 days ago

Recently, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed the opinion that we need higher taxes, stronger unions and more global competition. I think she needs to be reminded of a few things. The lowest unemployment rate in 50 years , along with the lowest Black unemployment rate on record was achieved about 18 months ago before Covid hit. Those milestones were achieved after a tax REDUCTION and at a time when union strength ( membership) was very low...it had been dropping for over 40 years. The tax REDUCTION also inspired numerous major corporations to give one time bonuses and, or, permanent wage increases to millions of workers. And as far as global competition goes, the Secretary should be reminded that it is almost universally agreed that a major contributor to the loss of major manufacturing jobs and the creation of the “rust belt” was the previous strength of labor unions which made us unable to compete with lower cost countries.

