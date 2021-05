The Mount Rushmore of [blank] has become a common discussion people like to use to establish who are the best or most important figures of a certain field. For instance, earlier this week, RapCaviar sent out a tweet asking fans who belongs on rap’s Mount Rushmore of the last decade, in which they included the Big 3 of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole for us. Hard to argue their case, fans had spent the last day naming the 4th rapper that belonged in the picture. In fact, Nicki Minaj even took it as a slight jab as she commented “wow” in its response to her being presumably left off the list.