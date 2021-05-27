newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

New Report Reveals Differing Passions Among a New Generation of Wealthy Individuals

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Wealth-X Launches the Second Edition of “Interests, Passions and Hobbies of the Wealthy”. Wealth-X, the world’s leading provider of data and insight on the wealthy, today released Interests Passions and Hobbies Report 2021. The second edition of this report examines the pursuits of the wealthy, focusing on the very high net worth (VHNW) population—those with $5m to $30m—and ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals with $30m or more.

www.chron.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Europe#Special Interests#Global Population#Uhnw#Euromoney Plc#Wealthengine#Wealthy Individuals#Wealth Levels#Younger Individuals#Wealth Tiers#Millennial Interests#Relationships#Unique Data Intelligence#Gender#Strategic Decision Making#Hobbies#Wealth X Partners#Unrivaled Insight#Prestige Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Sciencemartechseries.com

New Report Reveals the Secrets to Successful Content Operations

Content Science has released the findings from its first content operations study in four years. The research reveals a strong correlation between content success and factors such as a clear content vision and strategy, regularly evaluating content effectiveness, and using advanced technology like artificial intelligence. However, compared to 2017, more...
EconomyElectronic Beats

How Project Futureproof Empowers a New Generation to Follow Their Passions

Deutsche Telekom launches Project Futureproof to support Gen Z in exploring future careers. This element will show content from various video platforms. If you load this Content, you accept cookies from external Media. Across Europe, more than one in every two young people are concerned about their post-pandemic futures. Enter...
FireRescue1

Practical applications of generational differences among fire service members

The times are changing, and so too is the generational makeup of the fire service. The current fire service workforce includes five generations: traditionalists (1900-1945), baby boomers (1946-1964), Generation X (1965-1980), millennials (1981-2000) and Gen Z (2001-present). With these age groups comes varied life experiences and aptitudes. An effective supervisor will work to harness the varied skills among their members – but they must first acknowledge and navigate the challenges that come with leading across generations.
Boats & Watercraftssuperyachtnews.com

Passions and hobbies of the wealthy and ultra-wealthy

Wealth-X’s recently published report Interests, Passions and Hobbies of the Wealthy 2021, takes a deep dive into the pursuits of the wealthy, highlighting what makes the wealthy individuals from different sexes, ages and wealth brackets tick. Herein we consider how this information relates to the superyacht market directly. In recent...
Sciencetechxplore.com

New research model reveals how contagion spreads among network of connected people

What do misinformation and disease have in common? They spread easily. But a new paper titled "Control and spread of contagion in networks" links the two even further by postulating a single model to study both cases. The new model and associated algorithms can be used to understand potential consequences of policies designed to control or spread contagion among a network of connected people.
Public HealthKTEN.com

Americans Are Developing Pandemic-Driven Financial Habits

While the U.S. unemployment rate remains high and the wealth gap continues to widen, a silver lining during the COVID-19 pandemic could be that many Americans have indicated they developed positive financial habits that may stick around post-crisis. A survey conducted by self-service, coin-counting company Coinstar revealed that — should...
Economyglobaldomainsnews.com

Suddenly wealthy from Niches, some millennials are Worried

Soaring resources and stocks from the last year have in certain instances given midlevel employees huge windfalls. People people who have profited from the industry surge normally fall into one of three groups, stated Sahil Vakil, creator of personal-finance tech firm MYRA: They had been awarded company stocks as reimbursement and those very same stocks recently thrived; they captured last year’s retail investment frenzy and shook the market to new highs; they spent early on in cryptocurrency, to good achievement.
Businessnewsverses.com

‘A small step’: Wall Avenue lukewarm on HSBC’s U.S. retail exit

LONDON — HSBC on Wednesday introduced it could exit its money-losing U.S. retail banking operations, a transfer that’s being met with tepid applause by Wall Avenue analysts. Europe’s largest financial institution by way of property will unload some components of its mass-market enterprise and wind down others because it seems...
Personal FinanceThrive Global

Jeffrey Bush of ‘Informed Family Financial Services’: “It is difficult to say which markets will recover first”

It is difficult to say which markets will recover first. You are trying to time the market if you try to select certain sectors. It is safer to take a broader approach and invest in more diverse areas of the market. It is relatively easy to get diversification. Buying index funds and certain ETFs can provide a lot of diversification. At my firm, we use our Riskalyze software to help us to quantify the exact diversification that each client needs.
EconomyThrive Global

Paul Axberg of Axberg Wealth Management: “Technology continues to do really well”

Technology continues to do really well. For people like myself its hard to get the ghosts of markets past out of my psyche. Thus, a well-diversified portfolio that matches your risk tolerance is the key to success. If your portfolio is heavily slanted towards a particular industry, or segment of the economy, it adds another element of risk outside of general market or systematic risk. Systemic risk is something that can spark a collapse in a specific industry and is what COVID-19 did to the travel and hospitality industry.
Economyblackchronicle.com

26-Year-Old Accountant Left Her PhD Program, And Then Built A 7-Figure Business in Less Than 3 Years

26-year-old certified public accountant (CPA) Shenaya Wilson left her PhD program to focus on growing her business. In less than three years, she’s already built a seven-figure accounting and tax planning business. She’s also the founder of the Tax Essentials Learning Program (T.E.L.P). Through this venture, Wilson educates aspiring tax professionals on the tax code and teaches them how to build their own tax practices.
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Revealed: Chinese weapon scientist has been working at the heart of Cambridge University's crucial research into new battlefield material

A Chinese military scientist has been conducting research with a team at Cambridge University on a revolutionary substance discovered in Britain. Dr Junzong Feng, 38, has been working as a ‘visiting fellow’ with Cambridge’s NanoEngineering Group on graphene, a material two hundred times stronger than steel, more stretchy than rubber and which conducts electricity better than copper.
Public HealthValueWalk

How The Pandemic Impacted Entrepreneurship

The COVID-19 pandemic entirely changed the way most people approached, well, everything. The economic and business consequences of the COVID era have been immense, and businesses have taken a huge hit. For small businesses and entrepreneurs, it has proven to be a particularly difficult time from which it will take years to fully recover.
Economybettermarketing.pub

The 5 Worst Marketing Mistakes I Made in My First Business

These mistakes cost me hundreds of thousands of dollars in wasted marketing budgets and far more in lost sales. When I traded in my Wall Street banker badge and six-figure salary for an 18-month nosedive failing my way through my first startup, I knew marketing wasn’t my “thing.” To be honest, I thought it was just a bunch of fluff and a task you pawned off to ad agencies, PR teams, and social media managers. Perhaps it’s no surprise that my first venture went belly-up pre-revenue, before acquiring a single customer. We obviously didn’t master the customer acquisition conundrum that expert marketers tackle every day.