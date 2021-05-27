Cancel
80 Group Chat Names For Your Crew Of Fab 5 Friends Who Are Your Main Beaches

Elite Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou consider yourself extremely lucky, because you don't only have one best friend — you have four. Together, you are an unstoppable squad of five, and when you have a crew as tight as yours, your group chat is always active. If you ever happen to leave your phone for an hour, when you get back, there are always a million texts from your BFFs either discussing a funny TikTok or making plans for the weekend. Since your chat is always lighting up your phone, you definitely need to give it one of these group chat names for five best friends to keep it all together.

www.elitedaily.com
