The 12 months following Hana Kimura’s passing have been a rollercoaster of emotion, No Stardom or Hana Kimura fan will ever forget where they were on the morning of May 23 2020 when it was announced that our beloved Hana Kimura had passed away. Since then its been a tough road to come to terms with the fact that the special leader of Tokyo Cyber Squad is gone, I’ve gone from being unable to think of her, to wanting to celebrate her, back to being upset as we approached her one year anniversary and everything in between. The announcement of the Matane memorial show offered us the opportunity to say goodbye that we never got last year, and thankfully Matane was everything I could have ever needed as a send-off for such a special talent. If the past 12 months have been an emotional rollercoaster, Matane made me feel every single one of them again in the space of one show.