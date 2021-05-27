newsbreak-logo
Food truck owner's expansion plans include The Ion-owned space

By Laura Gillespie
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThird Ward food truck Stuff’d Wings will open at 401 Richmond Ave. this August. The site, a former Shipley Do-Nuts building, is owned by Rice Management Co. and will be part of the nearby Ion innovation hub. Rice Management Co. reached out to Stuff'd owner Jarrod Rector after seeing his success with his food truck and catering business. In addition to opening his first brick-and-mortar location, Rector plans to expand his food truck business, adding another Houston truck and taking his truck around to other cities in Texas and beyond.

