Food truck owner's expansion plans include The Ion-owned space

As Memorial Day (5/31) and National Donut Day (6/4) loom near, we thought what better way to prepare than by highlighting a local favorite that checks off both of these food items. Established in 2016, Smoke & Donuts specializes in oak-smoked bbq and handcrafted donuts, as well as scratch-made sides that pair beautifully with their carefully prepared meats. Those who frequent A la Cart Food Truck park are probably already aware of them, as Smoke and Donuts has taken up residency here, but patrons should know they have a second location in College Park specifically for catering pick up items. Tastychomps was lucky enough to get an inside peak on their catering menu, and we were not disappointed. We conveniently ordered online and picked up our order from their catering kitchen in College Park, which we brought back to A La Cart to enjoy with a fresh brew and the local ambiance.