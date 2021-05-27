Cancel
AI Could Soon Write Code Based on Ordinary Language

By Wired Comments
acm.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, researchers have used artificial intelligence to improve translation between programming languages or automatically fix problems. The AI system DrRepair, for example, has been shown to solve most issues that spawn error messages. But some researchers dream of the day when AI can write programs based on simple descriptions from non-experts.

cacm.acm.org
Person
Satya Nadella
