Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Hays County. Updated data will be added to the top of this story each evening around 6 p.m. Kyle city officials, in collaboration with State Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, the Hays school district and the National Guard, are planning a mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 16 at Lehman High School. People who get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the event will be able to get their second dose from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 13 at the same location. About 1,000 doses will be made available for the mass vaccination event, according to Kyle city officials. Appointments will not be required.