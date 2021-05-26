Campbell County’s Lauryn Love Wins State Title in the 4A Shot-Put [VIDEO]
The best thrower in the Wyoming High School for the girls this season was Lauryn Love from Campbell County. She posted the best distance in the state in the shot-put this season at 47-6.25 and she had the best distance in the discus with a toss of 144-3. At the State Track Meet in Casper over the weekend, Love won the 4A state title in the shot with a throw of 46-11 which was over 5 feet better than her nearest competitor. In the discus with some iffy weather conditions, her best effort was 127-9 and that was good enough to take 2nd place in the competition.wyopreps.com