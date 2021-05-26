newsbreak-logo
Campbell County, WY

Campbell County’s Lauryn Love Wins State Title in the 4A Shot-Put [VIDEO]

By Frank Gambino
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 5 days ago
The best thrower in the Wyoming High School for the girls this season was Lauryn Love from Campbell County. She posted the best distance in the state in the shot-put this season at 47-6.25 and she had the best distance in the discus with a toss of 144-3. At the State Track Meet in Casper over the weekend, Love won the 4A state title in the shot with a throw of 46-11 which was over 5 feet better than her nearest competitor. In the discus with some iffy weather conditions, her best effort was 127-9 and that was good enough to take 2nd place in the competition.

WyoPreps

WyoPreps

Casper, WY
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Natrona, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Natrona’s Alesha Lane Wins 4A Discus State Championship

Natrona's Alesha Lane has had a rough year health-wise as she has battled through a number of injuries in volleyball, basketball, and track. But that didn't stop her from winning a 4A state championship in the discus as she out-distanced Lauryn Love from Campbell County with a toss of 131-3. The weather conditions were far from premium for the event but Lane made her last throw count.
Lovell, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Lovell’s C.J. Lindsay Enjoys Productive State Track Meet [VIDEO]

Lovell's C.J. Lindsay certainly had a strong 2021 State Track Meet with a 1st place finish in the 3A 100 meter dash, a 2nd place finish in the 200, and a win in the 1600 sprint medley. Lindsay edged Ashton Schofield of Mountain View in the 100 with a time of 11.29 but Schofield turned the tables in the 200 as he beat Lindsay by 2, hundredths of a second. That was quite a race, to say the least.
Casper, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Kate Brigham of Jackson Wins 2 Events at State Track Meet

Kate Brigham of Jackson has enjoyed a solid athletic season in 2020-21 and capped it off with 2 wins at the State Track Meet in Casper over the weekend. She started off by running on the Broncs 1600 sprint medley relay team that set the all-class record in 4.11.53. The next day, she ran away from the field to capture the 4A championship in the 800 in 2.14.18. On Saturday, she added to her medal total with a win in the 1600 meters with a time of 5.01.84.
Natrona County, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Natrona’s Robert Douglas Wins 3 Events in One Day at State Track

Natrona County's Robert Douglas celebrated his birthday on Saturday at the State Track meet with not one, not two but three championships in 4A. He started out the day with a win on the 110 hurdles in 14.93. The next event on the track was the 100-meter dash and Douglas won the gold medal in that event too in 11.34 so he was on a roll. The following event on the track was the 300 hurdles and Douglas made it 3 for 3 with a victory there in 38.49. So he took the podium three times in about an hour's time and you don't see that very often.
Casper, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Star Valley’s Peter Visser Dominates 4A Distance Races [VIDEO]

It's an understatement to say that Peter Visser of Star Valley came to the State Track Meet in Casper to compete against the rest of the state's distance runners and himself. Visser was ultra-impressive by winning all 3 of the 4A distance races over the weekend and set the all-class state record in the 3200 meters. He ran 9.18.79 to break the previous record held by Brody Smith of Cody. He was a defending state champion in the 3200 meter outdoor and also placed first in the 1600 and the 800 in 2021. In that 1600 meter event, it was like two races in one. Visser against the clock and the rest of the field against each other.
Casper, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Addie Pendergast of Tongue River Paces Team to State Title

Addie Pendergast of Tongue River burst onto the Wyoming prep scene in the fall by winning the 2A State Championship in cross country. At the State Track Meet in Casper over the weekend. Pendergast won the 100-meter dash in 13.03, the 400 in 56/88, and the 800 in 2.20.02. She also ran on the Eagles state champion 1600 medley relay team and her 400 time was the best in the state in any classification.
Casper, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Girls State Track Meet Day #3 5-22-21 [VIDEO]

The Girls State Track Meet concluded in Casper on Saturday with a huge improvement in the weather compared to Friday. In 1A on the track, Kylee Dayton of Cokeville took the 100 hurdles in 17.11. Saratoga sophomore Whitney Bennett took the podium in the 300 hurdles in 47.10. Ten Sleep's Kenna Holiday prevailed in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.10. She also won the 200 in 27.30 with Bryli Groll of Cokeville capturing the 400 in 1.00.98. Lindsey Holiday of Ten Sleep took the 1600 meter run with a time of 5.37.68. In the 4x400 relay, Cokeville clinched a state championship with a win in 4.23.32. In the lone field event in 1A, HEM's Amy Campbell won the discus going 105-4. So Cokeville wins the 1A state title with 115 points, Southeast was 2nd with 91 and Kaycee took 3rd with 65.
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoPreps

2021 Wyoming High School Boys Soccer All-State Awards Released

The best boys’ soccer players at the prep level in Wyoming have been selected by head coaches around the state. The Wyoming Coaches Association announced its 2021 all-state awards. Seven players received their second all-state honor. With the 2020 season canceled, it was difficult to get three-time and four-time award...
Natrona County, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Galicia and Cheyenne East Shut Down Natrona at State Softball [VIDEOS]

Ariana Galicia struck out 16, as Cheyenne East slipped past Natrona County 3-0 in the first round of the softball state tournament in Gillette on Thursday. Galicia allowed only three hits in the shutout of the Fillies and threw only 75 total pitches in the victory. She didn’t allow a runner past first base until a two-out triple by Payton Hans in the sixth inning.
SoccerPosted by
WyoPreps

Fans, Vote for Which Teams Win Spring Sports Titles [POLLS]

The final weekend of the spring sports season at the high school level is here. State championships will be decided in soccer, softball, and track and field. WyoPreps wants to know what the fans are thinking, and we’re combining all the polls in one place. Cast your vote before the polling closes.