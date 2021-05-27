Ford EV Battery Costs Expected To Decrease 40 Percent By Mid-Decade
Car shoppers from around the globe have slowly begun warming up to electric vehicles in recent years, as sales have gradually increased, especially over the last two quarters. However, most consumers still have a number of concerns about EVs, largely related to range, infrastructure, and pricing, as multiple recent studies have found. However, automakers are working to reduce the cost of EVs by driving down battery costs – one of the most expensive components of electric vehicles – and Ford EV battery costs are expected to decrease by 40 percent by the middle of this decade.fordauthority.com