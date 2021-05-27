Ford EV Battery Costs Expected To Decrease 40 Percent By Mid-Decade

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Ford wants to be the company that takes electric vehicles "from niche to normal," said Annie White at Car And Driver. Last week, the company released details of the F-150 Lightning, the upcoming electric version of its best-selling pickup. Slated for sale in spring 2022, it boasts more torque than its gas-guzzling siblings — "This sucker's quick," President Biden said when he took one for a test drive — and enough juice to "power a home for a week or more." The Lightning takes full advantage of its electric capabilities, with a front trunk — or "frunk" — replacing the conventional engine, and 11 outlets that could be used for power tools. Ford's F-series pickups have been "the top-selling vehicles in the U.S." for 39 consecutive years. Last year, almost 800,000 were sold in the U.S., compared with 292,000 Teslas. If a large share of F-150 buyers go electric, it will transform the industry.