Ford Chennai Assembly Plant Workers Want Shutdown As COVID-19 Surges (Updated)
While much of the rest of the world continues to reopen as COVID-19 cases decline dramatically, India is facing a massive surge of infections ravaging the country, with cases reaching into the millions. Ford recently donated five million surgical masks, 100,000 N95 masks, and 50,000 gowns to the country, along with $200,000 to support organizations providing essential COVID-19 relief. However, the automaker is facing a big dilemma as Ford Chennai Assembly Plant workers want it to shut down the plant until the surge passes, according to a report from Reuters.fordauthority.com