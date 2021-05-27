Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ford Chennai Assembly Plant Workers Want Shutdown As COVID-19 Surges (Updated)

By Brett Foote
fordauthority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile much of the rest of the world continues to reopen as COVID-19 cases decline dramatically, India is facing a massive surge of infections ravaging the country, with cases reaching into the millions. Ford recently donated five million surgical masks, 100,000 N95 masks, and 50,000 gowns to the country, along with $200,000 to support organizations providing essential COVID-19 relief. However, the automaker is facing a big dilemma as Ford Chennai Assembly Plant workers want it to shut down the plant until the surge passes, according to a report from Reuters.

fordauthority.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Planned Maintenance#Workers Compensation#Automakers#N95#Reuters#Indian#Ford Authority#Ford Mustang Shelby#Mahindra Mahindra#Chennai Figures#Plants#Production#Infections#April#Covid 19 Cases#Country#Health Benefits#Essential Covid 19 Relief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Renault
News Break
Cars
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Nissan
Related
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Renault-Nissan’s Chennai plant can resume production following COVID-19 protocols: HC | #phishing | #scams

Renault-Nissan had earlier shut down its operations after the workers went on a strike, complaining that the company was not prioritising their safety amid the pandemic. The Madras High Court, on June 4, said that carmaker Renault-Nissan can continue with production at its facility in Chennai. However, the court directed the company to address the issues that the Tamil Nadu government had earlier flagged on the safety of workmen with respect to COVID-19. The automaker had earlier shut down its operations after the workers went on a strike, complaining that the company was not prioritising their safety amid the pandemic. The High Court then directed the state government to inspect the Renault-Nissan plant in Chennai to ensure COVID-19 safety compliance.
EconomyTruth About Cars

General Motors to Increase Truck Shipments Soon

A statement from General Motors suggests the chip shortage that has crippled vehicle production may be easing. GM has said in a statement that it plans to increase Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra production by about 1,000 trucks a month, starting in mid-July. The company credits production-line efficiencies at Flint...
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

The Delta variant of COVID-19 just got even scarier

With the United States still well short of reaching herd immunity against COVID-19, concern is growing over a new variant of the virus that researchers now believe is between 30 percent and 100 percent more transmissible than the previously most dominant variant. "The best estimate at the moment is this [new] variant may be 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha ['U.K.'] variant," epidemiologist Neil Ferguson told The Guardian.
Economyfordauthority.com

Ford Ramps Up Vehicle Incentives Amid Major Inventory Shortage

With new vehicle inventory dwindling on dealer lots because of the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage and subsequent production cuts, dealers and automakers have little to sell at the moment. Thus, Ford has decided to ramp up its vehicle incentives on models that are currently out of stock in an effort to drum up sales, according to a letter sent to dealers that was seen by Cars Direct.
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

GM to increase vehicle deliveries to dealers: 'Help is on the way'

General Motors said Thursday it is now able to increase vehicle deliveries to its dealers and customers in the United States and Canada despite a massive shortage of semiconductor chips, and that means most of its U.S. assembly plants will not take traditional summer shutdown. Shipments of Chevrolet Colorado and...
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Wants To Pay Customers $1,000 To Wait For Its Cars

The year is 2021, and one of America's largest auto manufacturers Ford is running out of cars to sell. The automotive industry has been hit extra hard in the past two years, first by the pandemic, and then by a crippling chip shortage. In order to keep its customers from moving over to the competition, Ford is doubling the value of existing discounts on certain cars. The move, which according to Cars Direct was confirmed in a letter to dealers, should help alleviate the skyrocketing prices of new cars in the US, but some popular Ford products will be excluded from this double-up deal.
Worldgmauthority.com

General Motors Is Tripling Chevy EV Dealer Network In Brazil

In keeping with its global strategic plan for a zero-emissions future, General Motors has just announced that it is tripling the number of dealerships trained to sell Chevy EVs in Brazil – the largest automotive market in South America. After completing a first introduction phase, the company will increase the number of stores capable of selling and servicing the current Chevy Bolt EV and pave the way for the brand’s upcoming fully electric vehicle portfolio.
Economyinvesting.com

2 Auto Manufacturing Stocks to Buy in June, 2 to Avoid

As the global economy gradually gets back on track, sales of commercial and personal vehicles are expected to soar. However, given that the auto industry is currently hamstrung by a global semiconductor chip shortage, automakers have been forced to reduce production. While financially sound automakers Honda Motor (HMC) and Mazda Motor (OTC:MZDAY) are uniquely positioned to overcome this challenge and sail through the supply-chain blip, companies like Nio (NYSE:NIO) and GreenPower Motor (GP), with weak fundamentals and growth prospects, will have a harder time doing so and, as such, we think are best avoided now.Auto sales are expected to get a significant boost in the coming months as people continue to avoid public transportation. In fact, optimism surrounding the quick rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the strength of the economic rebound should lead to a substantial surge in commercial fleet sales. Also, the continued recovery of the new light-vehicle market has also enhanced the growth prospects of the automotive industry.
EconomyGreen Car Reports

Hyundai hydrogen fuel-cell HD truck packs as much battery capacity as GMC Hummer EV

Hyundai on Tuesday announced upgrades for its Xcient Fuel Cell heavy-duty truck, indicating the automaker remains committed to fuel-cell commercial vehicles. Hyundai claims the Xcient Fuel Cell is the world's first mass produced hydrogen fuel-cell heavy duty truck, but the automaker only plans to delivery 1,600 to European fleet customers by 2025. Production of the upgraded version also doesn't start until August.
Public Healthmelodyinter.com

South-east Asia’s Covid-19 surge prompts shutdowns and alarm

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — A sharp rise in coronavirus cases from new variants in parts of South-east Asia that had been less affected by the pandemic has prompted new restrictions, factory closures and attempts to rapidly scale up vaccination programmes across the region. The number of daily new Covid-19...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Ford Halts Production at Southern India Plant as COVID-19 Cases Surge

CHENNAI – Ford Motor Co. said it will halt production at its car plant in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu after workers staged a lunchtime sit-in protest on Thursday, demanding leave and health benefits, as the country battles the coronavirus. The automaker will stop work at its Chennai plant...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Ford shutdowns ripple through Louisville-area supplier plants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sara Wells spent her 20s working multiple jobs like restaurant serving, DJing and bartending. About a decade ago, she got her first “career” job, as a production worker at Martinrea, the heavy stamping plant in Wells’ hometown of Shelbyville, Kentucky. With decent wages, benefits and overtime,...
Economyfordauthority.com

UAW Wants Future Ford Battery Plants To Be Unionized

In the wake of the paradigm-shifting reveal of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting, The Blue Oval subsequently announced another EV project that will likely be just as important for the automaker in the coming years. The new Ford joint venture will involve SK Innovation, the supplier of the F-150 Lightning’s batteries, and the collaboration will potentially spawn several battery plants in future. In the wake of this recent news, the UAW has called for these upcoming facilities to feature union labor. Their push follows recent friction between Ford and the UAW in regards to the former’s production plans and future ambitions.
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Changes Direction On Vehicle Set Strategy Initiative: Exclusive

Back in 2017, GM Authority exclusively revealed that General Motors was planning to base all its future vehicles on four vehicle sets by 2025. The move, known internally as the Vehicle Set Strategy, or VSS, would come to represent a substantial migration from the automaker’s then-current 26 platforms. The four...